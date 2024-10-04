USDJPY - recommendation from Credit Agricole (06.11.2023)
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The first trading session of a new week is marked with a big drop in the US natural gas prices (NATGAS). Commodity is trading over 5% lower at press time....
Last week, we had alerted to the fact that the divergence between the US dollar index and TNOTEs could potentially exert pressure on the US dollar. In...
US indices trade slightly higher US100 tests bearish trendline BioNTech jumps 5% after earnings Wall Street indices launched today's trading...
IFR issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.2417 Take...
European indices trade little changed DE30 pulls back from important resistance zone Evotec slumps 7% after RBC downgrade European stock market...
Majority of the biggest and best known US companies have already reported their financials for Q3 2023. However, stream of earnings releases is still strong....
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a fairly positive mood, with Bitcoin trading above $35,000 and cryptocurrency Ripple extending its rally on a wave...
At the beginning of last week, there was no indication of a change in the downward trend for the EURUSD rate. The euro was weaker than the dollar. The...
Markets in Europe are expected to open at a similar level Service sector PMI data from Europe Ivey PMI from Canada Today's macro calendar...
In September 2023, real new orders in manufacturing increased by 0.2% compared to the previous month, after adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects....
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region are gaining at the beginning of the new week. The leaders of the gains are the indexes in China, which are rising...
The end of the week brings an extension of the better sentiment in the stock market. The US500 is up 1.30%, while the US100 is noted at a solid 1.70%...
The British pound experienced a notable increase against the US dollar, which is currently one of the weakest currencies following the release of the Non-Farm...
Fortinet's (FTNT.US) third-quarter results have cast a shadow over its financial performance, with the company experiencing its first year-over-year...
Wall Street gains after weaker labor market data Investors stop believing in further interest rate hikes Cloudflare (NET.US) and Booking (BKNG.US)...
Canada labor data pack for October: Canadian Participation Rate Actual 65.6% (Forecast 65.6%, Previous 65.6%) Canadian Unemployment Rate Actual...
US NFP report, scheduled for 12:30 pm GMT, was a key macro release of the day. Data was expected to show an 180k jobs gain as well as deceleration in annual...
Old Continent indices lose ground after surge in recent sessions Maersk negative on earnings forecasts; company cuts 10,000 jobs BMW releases better-than-expected...