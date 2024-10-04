🔼 US500 gains ahead of NFP release
NFP report for October is a key release of the day! Report will be released at 12:30 pm BST today and is expected to show a weaker jobs growth than in...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
USDCAD is a currency pair that is likely to experience elevated volatility today in the early afternoon. This is because jobs reports for October from...
European indices set for higher opening Jobs reports for October from the United States and Canada Speeches from Fed and BoE members European...
US indices extended the upward streak for another day and finished yesterday's trading with big gains. S&P 500 gained 1.89%, Dow Jones moved...
Apple (AAPL.US) has just released its results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. Here are the key details of the report. Selected results: *EPS...
Major stock benchmarks in Europe were on the upswing today, with the DAX, FTSE and CAC40 gaining close to 1.5%, while Hugo Boss' results supported...
Apple (AAPL.US) will report its Q4 fiscal year results after the US session. Wall Street does not expect a compression of margins and net profits, but...
The New York Times reports that the United States is pushing for Israel to agree to a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. According to the commentary,...
Wall street continue to rise, US100 leads gains with 1% gains US unemployment claims slightly above expectations - reading supported the bulls US...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to...
Data on orders from U.S. factories showed a 2.8% increase versus 2.3% estimates and 1.2% previously At the same time, the underlying reading of...
Strong gains on European stock markets Hugo Boss gains 7% after better results and forecasts Lufthansa gains on the back of higher bookings Overall...
Jobless claims data Initial jobless claims: 217k vs 210k expected (210k previously) Continuing claims: 1818k vs 1800k expected (1790k previously) Source:...
Caterpillar reported Q3 2023 earnings on Tuesday Sales and earnings beat analysts' expectations Inventory build-up and drop in orders raise...
Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. The consensus of the markets was in favor of the BoE keeping...
The Bank of England (BoE) intends to keep the interest rates at the current level of 5.25% after today's meeting. The decision on interest rates will...
Norges Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 9:00 am GMT. The Norwegian central bank was expected to keep rates unchanged with a...
Following yesterday's optimism after the Fed's decision, riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies, gained strongly. Bitcoin broke through the...