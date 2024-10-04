Economic calendar: BOE decision and final PMI data for euro countries 📌
Decision on interest rates in the UK Publication of final PMI data from the industry Durable goods orders in the USA Futures on European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Decision on interest rates in the UK Publication of final PMI data from the industry Durable goods orders in the USA Futures on European...
The session in the Asia-Pacific region proceeded in a good mood after a strong rebound on Wall Street. Stocks led by technology companies...
Sentiment in the European market was mostly positive today. The DAX closed the session nearly 0.7% higher, the CAC40 gained more than 0.6% and the FTSE...
US100 gains 1.8% and US500 is up 1.25% after the Fed decision and the post-meeting conference. The Fed kept rates unchanged and while Chairman Powell insisted...
Fed chair, Powell (6:30 PM, BST) The full effects of tightening is yet to be felt and Fed policy is now restrictive bur there's a long way...
Market reaction to the FOMC decision is nearly non-existent and it’s not a surprise – the move on rates was not expected and furthermore there...
Just as expected, the Fed left interest rates unchaged at 5.25-5.5% In the first reaction US dollar loses slightly while stocks gain Markets know...
The shares of industrial, portable and home power generator manufacturer Generac Holdings (GNRC.US) are today the strongest gainers among the entire S&P...
Zinc (ZINC) futures contracts are trading up 4% today in response to reports from Dutch commodity company Nyrstar, which intends to temporarily shut down...
Oil Inventories report (EIA) from US: Crude oil inventories: 0,733 mln barrels vs 1,802 mln exp vs 1,371 mln previously Gasoline inventories: 0,065...
The decision of the FOMC will be taken today at 7pm CET/6pM GMT. While investors generally expect the Fed to hold rates unchanged, the post-meeting conference...
USA, final ISM PMI data for industry. Actual: 46,7. Predictions: 49. Previously: 49 Employment sub-index. Actual: 46.8. Predictions: 50 Previously:...
Indexes on Wall Street are trading slightly higher ahead of the Fed decision. US500 gains 0.3% The U.S. Treasury Department's auction put pressure...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUD/USD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
10-year bond auctions to increase by $2bn vs. $3bn expected Auctions of 2-year bonds to increase by USD 3bn/month 3-year auctions increase by USD 2...
13:15 BST: USA, ADP report. Actual: 113k. Predictions: 150k. Previously: 89k. It is noteworthy that although the change in jobs among private companies...
US data in focus for investors Toyota Motors results support German automotive sector representatives Overall market situation: Wednesday's...
UK Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Oct F: 44.8 (est 45.2; prev 45.2) The British pound is losing against the US dollar during today's session. Shortly...
We have a very interesting day ahead of us in terms of the publication of important data and monetary decisions in the US. In addition to the final PMI...