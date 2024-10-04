Orsted shares drops more than 18% on big impairment
Danish company Orsted (ORSTED.DK) has announced that it has taken a 28.4 billion Danish kroner ($4.03 billion) impairment charge for the first nine months...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Danish company Orsted (ORSTED.DK) has announced that it has taken a 28.4 billion Danish kroner ($4.03 billion) impairment charge for the first nine months...
European futures point to higher opening of today's cash session US labor market data and FOMC decision in focus Investors will react to AMD...
During the session in APAC markets, several Japanese officials commented on recent movements in pairs linked to the Japanese yen, which could take on...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower but has managed to recover from the drops later on. S&P 500 trades 0.5% higher, Nasdaq gains...
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT.US) is trading under massive pressure today. Stock is down around 40% on the day, following disappointing results of drug trial....
The US dollar is the best performing G10 currency at press time. The US dollar index (USDIDX) is up 0.6% on the day. Gains on the USD market come as yields...
VF Corp (VFC.US) , a US apparel and footwear company, is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company is trading over 10% lower at press time and...
Shares of Arista Networks (ANET.US) are trading at double-digit highs today in response to the company's Q3 financial results and guidance, which soundly...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) is preparing to announce its third-quarter results after the close of today's session, October 31st. On the day of...
Wall Street opens mixed but drops later on US30 tests 33,000 pts area Earnings from Caterpillar, Pfizer and Pinterest Wall Street indices launched...
The Conference Board released the consumer confidence index for October at 2:00 pm GMT today. Headline index was expected to deteriorate from 103.0 in...
Stock markets in Europe gain during Tuesday's session GDP data and CPI readings from the Eurozone point to the definitive end of the tightening...
Oil Oil prices pulled back at the beginning of a new week Israel intensified ground operations in the Gaza Strip but as the conflict did not escalate...
Canadian monthly GDP report for August was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 0.1% MoM expansion of the Canadian economy, following...
Eurozone CPI harmonised (Y/Y) Oct P: 2.9% (exp 3.1%; prev 4.3%) - CPI Core (Y/Y) Oct P: 4.2% (exp 4.2%; prev 4.5%) - CPI (M/M) Oct P: 0.1% (exp 0.3%;...
During today's trading session on APAC markets, investors' attention was primarily drawn to the BoJ's monetary policy decision. The meeting...
European futures point to a mixed opening to today's cash session Spotlight on preliminary CPI and GDP data from the Eurozone and CB data from...
September retail sales -0.8% vs. +0.5% m/m expected. Earlier -1.2% m/m. Y/y reading of -4.3% vs. expected -4% and earlier reading of -2.3%.
The conference call with Chairman Ueda on today's BoJ decision has just begun. Here are the most important comments made by the BoJ Chairman: JAPAN'S...