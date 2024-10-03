DE40: European fashion market under pressure📉
Germany's DAX makes up some of its recent declines Investors await the release of ADP and ISM data for services from the US Fashion market...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Stocks markets have mostly stabilized over the last 24 hours. The S&P 500 is pointing to a muted open...
The US500 tries to rebound today, following a significant pullback in the first part of the week. Notably, we're also seeing strong gains in bond prices,...
The DAX corrected sharply after hitting record highs. Despite a recession risk, SAP's AI-driven growth has significantly boosted the index, contrasting...
Eurozone Construction PMI came in: 41.4 vs 41.4exp. Germany Construction PMI came in 38.9 vs 40 exp. French Construction PMI came in...
Yesterday's session was impacted by JOLTS data, which resulted in higher expectations of deeper rate cuts. European indices have ended the session...
German industrial orders MoM actual 2.9% (forecast -1.7%, previous 3.9%) Real (price adjusted) new orders in manufacturing were up 2.9% in...
The Asia-Pacific indices are recording a bearish session. The Chinese market is down by approximately 1%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index is losing 0.2%,...
Daily summary: Wall Street tries to Wall Street indices opened the session lower, but failed to maintain bullish momentum, with US100...
Dollar Tree disappointed the market today with both its results for the previous quarter and its forecasts for the full fiscal year. The company reached...
US indices erases early loses, despite weaker sessions in Europe and Asia. US100 gains 0.5% and VIX drops Sentiments across semiconductor sector...
Raphael Bostic, from the American Federal Reserve, commented today US economy and labor market. Overall, commentary is quite mixed - not extremely dovish,...
US JOLTS came in 7.67M vs 8.1M exp. and 8.184M previously Factory Orders came in 5% vs 4.8% exp. and -3.3% previously US Core Durable Goods (revised):...
Bank of Canada interest rates: 4.25% vs 4.25% exp. vs previously 4.5%. USDCAD loses slightly today; decision didn't surprise markets. Source: xStation5
The price of cocoa has been losing heavily since the beginning of September. This month alone, the price has fallen by about 8%, and the current situation...
Weaker than expected harvests across the Europe lifted December Chicago Wheat futures on CBOT (WHEAT). Prices are higher more than 1% on a daily basis,...
German DAX pulls back from all-time highs Investors await US JOLTS data release and BoC interest rate decision Nvidia sell-off yesterday puts pressure...
Ethereum is down nearly 3% amid risk aversion and stock market uncertainty, where sentiment is putting pressure on all risky assets. Net outflows from...
OIL.WTI erases losses in the first part of the day, gaining 1.20% to $71 per barrel following news that OPEC+ is considering delaying the planned production...