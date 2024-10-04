Stock of the week - McDonald's (26.10.2023)
McDonald's trades around 3% year-to-date lower Company set to report Q3 earnings on Monday Revenue growth seen slightly weaker than in Q2 2023 McDonald's...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
At 12:00 am BST the CBRT made a decision on interest rates in Turkey. The central bank decided to raise rates to 35%, in line with consensus. Turkey,...
Wall Street sell-offs affect markets from the Old Continent Mercedes-Benz results in focus of investors' attention ECB decision at 1:15...
The ECB raised rates in September by 25 bps and communicated that rates are at a sufficiently restrictive level The euro has remained under pressure...
Contracts based on the Nasdaq-100 technology index (US100) are extending today's early European session dynamic declines, which with their range now...
It seems that the Japanese government is not very comfortable with the 150 level on the USDJPY, as there was again a very strong and rapid pullback on...
European futures point to lower opening of today's cash session ECB, CBRT decisions and US GDP report in focus for investors US100...
Asia-Pacific market indices are trading lower, reflecting the negative sentiment seen on Wall Street yesterday. Shares of Meta Platforms...
Meta Platforms (META.US) shares gain 3.8% in the after hour trading after the company released strong quarterly results. Meta Platforms' has seen a...
Wall Street indices are trading lower today, with tech shares underperforming following disappointing earnings from Alphabet. S&P 500 drops 1.5%,...
Bitcoin has been on the rise since mid-September 2023 with the upward move clearly accelerating over the past two weeks. Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies...
Wall Street indices are trading lower today with tech shares being underperformers. S&P 500 drops 0.7%, small-cap Russell 2000 is down 1.2% while Nasdaq...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) trades around 3% higher in premarket today. The gain comes after the release of fiscal-Q1 2024 (calendar Q3 2023) earnings report yesterday...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official, weekly report on change in US energy inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market expectations...
The Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision at 3:00 pm BST today. No surprise from BoC was offered and the main rate was left unchanged...
Wall Street indices open lower US500 pulls back from the 200-session moving average Vertiv Holdings rallies after Q3 2023 earnings Wall Street...
Less than a month ago, the question of whether gold would reach $2,000 per ounce made definite sense. At the time, gold was testing the $1,800 area and...
Boeing (BA.US) shares gained nearly 3.3% ahead of the opening of the trading session despite the release of worse-than-expected quarterly results. However,...
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.US) experienced a decline in its share price, dropping 6.0% in premarket trading, following its third-quarter earnings report which...