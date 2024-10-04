Meta earnings preview for Q3 2023 - How AI will impact Meta earnings?
Key takeaways: Analysts expect Meta to report revenue of $33.52 billion (+21% YoY) and EPS of $3.60 for Q3 2023, up from $2.98 in Q2 and $1.64 a...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
European indices trade slightly higher DE30 pulls back from 15,000 pts area Deutsche Bank jumps 6% after Q3 earnings Major European stock market...
Investors' attention in Europe today turns once again to fashion companies (as a reminder, Hermès (RMS.FR) boasted its better-than-expected...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of its indices today at 9:00 am BST. The headline business climate index came better thant expected such as other...
Today’s release of Australia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the third quarter has significantly influenced expectations regarding the...
Speeches by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde Quarterly results from IBM and Meta Platforms after the session...
Chinese stocks rallied after Beijing took stronger action to support the world’s second-largest economy, spurring hopes that the market’s...
Microsoft Q1 2024 earnings beat analyst expectations EPS $2.99 vs est. $2.24 Rev. $56.5b, est. $54.54b Productivity Rev $18.59b, est. $18.29b Intelligent...
In the broad market today, we a gradually camling sentiment. Both the US500 and US100 are trading on a slight upside. The gains were somewhat limited...
Verizon's Third Quarter 2023 Performance Verizon Communications Inc. unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, shedding light...
Bitcoin has already lost more than 3.0% from today's highs after the ticker for a new ETF from Blackrock disappeared from the list on the website of...
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.US), the parent company of Google and YouTube, is set to release its earnings report after the close of trading today. The report...
Wall Street opens slightly higher The dollar strengthens, and yields gain slightly Quarterly results from Coca Cola (KO.US), General Electric (GE.US),...
Flash PMI indices from the United States for October were published at 2:45 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a deterioration in manufacturing...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Positive sentiment has returned to the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks. Bitcoin broke through a very important resistance level at $31,000, and the...
Markets in Europe gain on wave of improving broad market sentiment Investor attention focused on Hermes and Puma results Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
Oil Chevron is to continue investments in Venezuela, but over the next few months, production and exports to the USA should not exceed an additional...
Microsoft (MSFT.US), a major US tech company, is scheduled to report its fiscal-Q1 2024 (calendar Q3 2023) today after the close of the Wall Street session....