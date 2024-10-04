BREAKING: CAD drops after miss in CPI data
Canadian CPI inflation data for September was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show headline price growth gauge staying unchanged...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
US Retail sales m/m: 0,7% vs 0,3% exp and 0,6% previously US core retail sales mm/m 0,6% vs 0,2% exp. and 0,6% previoulsy In first reaction...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023. The company delivered strong results and significant growth progress...
DE30 drops during Tuesday's session Final election results in Poland Rolls Royce announces job cuts General market situation: Tuesday's...
Oil Crude oil reserves in the USA rebounded slightly above 420 million barrels, although the downward trend that began in March 2023 seems intact The...
News headlines hit the wires shortly after 11:00 am BST, suggesting that the Bank of Japan is considering a rising price view for fiscal-2023 as well as...
EHang Holdings (EH.US), a technology company based in Guangzhou, which is dedicated to the manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAV - Drones),...
A set of German ZEW indices for October was released at 10:00 am BST. Economic sentiment index was expected to improve slightly compared to September release...
USDCAD is one of the currency pairs that may see some bigger volatility this afternoon. This is because traders will be offered top-tier macro reports...
European indices set for flat opening US retail sales report for September CPI inflation data from Canada European index futures point to a...
Jobs data from the United Kingdom was released today at 7:00 am BST. However, the UK statistics office had to delay some of the releases until next week...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with major Wall Street benchmarks booking significant gains. S&P 500 gained 1.06%, Dow Jones...
Wall Street gains at the beginning of the week, driven by initial company results and growing hopes of ending the rate hike cycle. US500...
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker stated that he believes the Federal Reserve can maintain the current interest rates unless there's a significant...
Business confidence in Canada reached a post-pandemic low in the third quarter, as revealed by a Bank of Canada survey. Companies reported a worsening...
Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) shares are gaining over 10% marking the most significant intraday gain since July, after reporting third-quarter bank deposits...
Wall Street opened higher at the start of a new week Charles Schwab posted its quarterly results, surpassing deposit forecasts Fed Harker reiterated...
The U.S. and Venezuelan governments have agreed to a deal easing U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, the Washington Post reported. Oil prices...
Bitcoin momentarily gained almost 10% after unconfirmed reports of the SEC's approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF. However, shortly after these reports were...