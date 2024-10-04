DE30: European markets focused on Poland's elections
DE30 gains slightly at the start of the week European stock market focused on Polish elections Pfizer spoils sentiment in European biopharmaceuticals...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.0684 Take...
Market sentiment is mixed today, with U.S. index futures gaining slightly after Friday's declines. Also, sentiment in the European session is uncertain...
The first full week of the Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2023 has just begun. The schedule is still dominated by financial institutions, as it was...
Last week, the euro against the US dollar tried to break above the resistance zone marked at 1.06398 but failed. The risk-off sentiment in the markets...
Antipodean currencies AUD and NZD are among the best performing G10 currencies today. Gains on the base metals markets are providing support for the Australian...
European index futures trade flat or slightly higher Second-tier data from US and Canada New Zealand Q3 CPI report, RBA minutes European index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading lower - Nikkei drops 1.9%, S&P/ASX 200 declines 0.3%, Kospi is down 1% and Nifty 50 trades...
European indices felt down on Friday with DAX and CAC40 falling around 1,5% and FTSE which ended the week 0,6% lower. Novo Nordisk shares gained...
OIL (brent) contracts are gaining nearly 4.2% today, and the price approached the important psychological level of $90 per barrel before the weekend -...
United Health (UNH.US) results beat analysts' expectations United Health (UNH.US), the leading U.S. healthcare and insurance company, reported results...
Wall Street indexes try to gain after opening but risk aversion drives sentiments lower again and sellers return More than 3% rise in silver contracts...
University of Michigan (prelims) today came in weaker than expected with surprisingly rising inflation expectations. Prelims data seems not positive -...
Wall Street react on 'dovish' comments from Patrick Harker, President of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Fed Harker I see steady...
Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) shares are gaining 3.0% after the company raised its sales forecast for 2023 on strong demand for Ozempic and Wegovy medicines. Operating...
U.S. banks JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all reported higher-than-forecast results on the earnings per share and revenue side, with all three now...
Gold is extending massive gains and at the moment bullion is gaining more than 2.66% intraday. What's more, gold broke above the psychological barrier...
DE30 loses at the end of the week Specter of escalating conflict in the Middle East widens Crude oil gains nearly 3.5% Sartorius AG (SRT.DE)...
Although BlackRock's (BLK.US) third-quarter results came in stronger than expected (especially on a net basis), the world's largest asset manager...