⛽ Oil jumps 3%
Oil prices launched this week's trading with a big bullish price gap in response to the surprise Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend. As the next...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
China's economic indicators released on Friday revealed persistent deflationary pressures, despite some signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest...
Markets in Europe will open slightly lower after a weaker session in the Asia-Pacific regions Final inflation data in Europe University of Michigan...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after stronger CPI data than expected. S&P 500 traded 0.60% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.40%. Although...
US core inflation came in at 3.7% y/y vs. expectations of 3.6% y/y, and core inflation came in line with analysts' expectations of 4.1% y/y. US...
Wall Street opened lower and after a momentary rebound, indexes are back to declines. US500 loses 1,1% A higher-than-expected CPI reading caused investors...
After 7 PM BST we can observe increased activity from the supply side on Wall Street. However, there have been no reports in the market so far to suggest...
Tomorrow, on 13 October earnings of major US banks will open the Q3 (financial Q1 2024) earnings season for US companies. JP Morgan (JPM.US), Wells Fargo...
EIA report on US Crude Oil Inventories Crude Oil: 10,176 mln vs -1,4 mln exp. and -2,22 mln previously Gasoline: -1,313 mln vs 1 mln exp...
Natural gas US inventories according to EIA report came in line with expectations at 84 bcf vs 84 bcf exp and 86 bcf previously Source: xStation5
US CPI reading for September y/y: 3,7% vs 3,6% exp and 3,7% previously US CPI reading for September m/m: 0,4% vs 0,3% exp and 0,7% previously US...
Procter & Gamble (PG) to report earnings next week Stock is down 5.6% year-to-date PG is entering period of seasonal margin rebound Revenue...
The European Central Bank published the Account of September Meeting, or more commonly known as minutes, at 12:30 pm BST today. Document showed that a...
Market expectations indicate a drop in inflation after the recent rebound to 3.6% y/y from the level of 3.7% y/y for September. Core inflation is...
DE30 gains ahead of ECB minutes and US CPI report Benchmark tests important resistance levels General market situation: Thursday's session...
An early-week jump in oil prices, triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend, failed to gain momentum. Jump was triggered by concerns...
European indices set to open higher ECB minutes, US CPI data for September EIA reports in the spotlight after API signaled massive oil inventory...