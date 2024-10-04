BREAKING: GBP drops after miss in UK production data
A monthly GDP and production report for August from the United Kingdom was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. While GDP data came in-line with market...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
A monthly GDP and production report for August from the United Kingdom was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. While GDP data came in-line with market...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, near the session highs. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Dow Jones moved 0.19% higher and Nasdaq added...
Wednesday's stock market session brings a continuation of the recently initiated upward trend. However, the magnitude of these increases was...
The market reaction was not decisive after the publication of the Minutes, although the dollar weakened in the initial response. Risk-related assets gained...
Fed minutes reading published at 7:00 PM BST time: Policy Rate: Several participants believe the policy rate is at/near its peak. Focus should...
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic believes there's no immediate need to hike interest rates further due to signs of an economic slowdown and feels...
Wall Street opened slightly higher as investors awaited the publication of the FOMC Minutes. Although PPI data came in higher than expected, it didn't...
Fed delivered a rate hike in September and suggest that further rate hikes remain an option Dot-plot suggests that we should see one more 25 bp rate...
European markets extend upward trend Fashion companies under pressure from LVMH (MC.FR) quarterly results Overall market situation: Wednesday's...
US PPI reading y/y came in 2,2% vs 1,6% exp and 1,6% previously. PPI m/m: 0,5% vs 0,3% exp. and 0,7% previously US Core PPI reading y/y...
Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yelen and Michelle Bowman of the Fed commented today on the US economy and the outlook for monetary...
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (US30) are likely to record above-average volatility today for at least several reasons. First of all,...
European session with slightly lower opening PPI inflation reading from the US and the FOMC minutes in the financial markets spotlight Today's...
Final inflation readings from Germany didn't surprise markets, both HICP and CPI readings came in line with expectations and previously reading. Germany...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session in positive sentiment, although they gave back some of their initial gains in the second part of...
Wall Street indices trade higher today with Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq adding 0.5-0.7% and small-cap Russell 2000 jumping over 1.3% European...
US equity indices as well as European index futures have trimmed part of gains after new reports arrived from the Middle East. Hezbollah from Lebanon informed...
NanoString Technologies (NSTG.US) is one of the best performing US stocks today. Share price is up over 20% after US biotech company reported preliminary...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...