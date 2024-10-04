🔼 DE30 gains 1.5%
Global equity markets are allowed to catch a breath today. Beginning of the week was nervous with weekend increase in hostilities in the Middle East triggering...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Global equity markets are allowed to catch a breath today. Beginning of the week was nervous with weekend increase in hostilities in the Middle East triggering...
Wall Street trades higher US2000 climbs above 1 775 pts swing area Truist Financial jumps on insurance business sale reports Wall Street indices...
Netflix (NFLX.US) has experienced explosive growth in its paid subscriptions, with an annual increase of over 20% from its launch until the fiscal year...
Oil Oil gained noticeably following the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East. If there were to be a further escalation and the situation spills...
European markets make clear gains LVMH (MC.FR) will present quarterly results after the session close Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
German footwear brand Birkenstock will become one of Europe's oldest publicly traded companies tomorrow. Its origins date back to the second half of...
PepsiCo (PEP.US) reported financial results that beat analysts' expectations, helping the stock bounce back from unprecedented oversold levels. PepsiCo...
Although the macro calendar for today is very modest - and apart from US wholesale stocks (16:00) no significant data will be published - the US100 index...
China is planning to introduce new stimulus programs to meet expectations for economic growth in the country, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources....
Bank of Japan indicated that probably it will hold the view of maintaining soundness of the bank's assets as well as efficiency in market participants...
Futures on European indices point to higher session opening Strong Asian session and a rebound on Wall Street - 10yr treasurires yields under pressure Light...
Norway CPI y/y: 3,3% y/y vs 4% exp. and 4,8% previously Norway CPI m/m: -0,1% vs 0,7% exp and -0,8% previously NOK is weakening after inflation...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session in positive sentiment despite initial signs of weakness. The S&P500 rose 0.63%, the Nasdaq100...
Monday's session in Europe closes with declines: Germany's DAX is down 0.67%, Spain's IBEX has fallen by 0.91%, and France's CAC...
The Saturday attack by Hamas on Israel proved to be a surprise, primarily due to the scale of the initial rocket attacks. In the market, we almost immediately...
The labor market is not as strong as it was a year ago. It's still too early to talk about a rate-cutting strategy. High inflation is the biggest...
Wall Street indices opens lower as conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas deepened Tesla falls on lower deliveries of China-made...
The EUR/USD pair began the week with some volatility, stemming from the unexpected attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas on several Israeli cities...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for EURJPY currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...