NATGAS jumps to fresh 8-month high
Natural gas prices snapped a 3-month long sideways month at the beginning of October. At first, the move was driven by continuing employee strikes with...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
European indices lose at the start of the week "Risks" in retreat amid tensions in the Middle East Defense companies see sizable gains,...
The cryptocurrency market opened the week in a weaker mood. Bitcoin is retreating from major resistance levels at $28,000, the US dollar is gaining and...
Surprise Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend and swift and decisive response of the Israeli Defense Forces has greatly increased the risk of further...
The war waged by Israel against Palestine in retaliation for recent brutal terrorist attacks has caused significant market movements at the beginning of...
Markets in risk-off moods after escalation in the Middle East Oil jumps over 3%, index futures down Speeches from ECB and Fed members Risk-off...
Hamas launched a massive missile strike on Israel on Saturday, with reportedly more than 3,000 missiles fired. Attack was accompanied by ground incursions...
Tensions in the Middle East escalated significantly this weekend after Hamas, Palestinian fundamentalist organization, launched a massive surprise missile...
Friday's trading session brings unexpected bullish rally on Wall Street indices. Nasdaq 100 gains nearly 1.5%, the S&P500 index adds...
The previous week in the markets was very volatile, and the situation around debt securities played a key role in creating investor sentiments. Yields...
Shares of Aehr Systems (AEHR.US) are trading down 14% today after the company decided to keep its annual profit forecast unchanged despite a record fiscal...
U.S. indices return to gains after initial sell-off due to higher NFP reading Despite the increase in employment, the report indicated no change in...
Wall Street opens lower but the indexes are back on the rise in no time. US100 gains 0.4% After strong NFP report, market expects first Fed rate cuts...
US NFP report for September was a key macro release of the week. Data was released at 1:30 pm BST today and turned out to be a big surprise. Non-farm payrolls...
DAX gains at the end of the week Investors' attention turns to the US NFP report Zalando (ZAL.DE) leads market gains in Germany Overall...
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.US), the third largest oil producer in the key US Permian Basin region, are trading over 10% higher in premarket...
NFP report for September scheduled for release at 1:30 pm BST today is a key macro report of the week and its importance only grew after US labor market...
The US dollar upward momentum is weakening and has currently halted its uptrend precisely at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the recent highs...
