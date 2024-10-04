Economic Calendar: NFP report in the spotlight!
Futures indicate a slightly higher opening in Europe Key labor market data from the US Speeches from some Fed bankers Today's macro calendar...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
In August 2023, real new orders in manufacturing surged by 3.9% on a monthly basis after adjusting for seasonal and calendar factors, with notable changes...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading session slightly lower after the most recent macro data showed weekly unemployment claims and challenger...
European session was mixed with DAX losing 0,2%, CAC40 was trading flat. British FTSE bounced 0,53%. UK Construction PMI came in lower than expected...
Shares of Coca Cola (KO.US) are losing more than 3% today and are trading at levels last seen in December 2021. The stock is currently losing the most...
Wall Street indexes opened in slightly weaker mood after strong US claims reading Yields on 20-year US treasuries near historic highs US100 loses...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market was expecting an 97 billion...
European stocks extend yesterday's gains on Wall Street DE30 weakens against the broad market Pandora (PNDORA.DK) raises its growth forecasts Overall...
Jobless claims data Initial jobless claims: 207k vs 210k expected (204k previously) Continuing claims: 1664k vs 1671k expected (1670k previously) The...
The UK's construction PMI reading came in well below forecasts at 45 versus 49.9 forecasts and 50.8. The downturn came from a slump in housing construction....
The Challenger report on announced job cuts for September was released today at 12:30 pm BST. Release was closely watched after ADP and JOLTS reports,...
PepsiCo is set to report Q3 2023 earnings next week Company has a long track record of beating EPS estimates Focus on pricing as volume growth stagnates A...
Oil prices slumped yesterday with Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) dropping over 5%. Crude prices have steadily declined throughout the day with no specific...
European indices set for higher opening Challenger report and jobless claims from the United States Industrial production data from France and Spain Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 0.81%, Dow Jones moved 0.39% higher and Nasdaq surged 1.35%. Small-cap Russell...
Wall Street indices finish today's session with a slight increase, reacting to key support levels. US100 is up 0.90% today, while US500 has risen...
The beginning of the new month brought a deepening decline in the stock market. However, it should be noted that the contract based on the S&P500 (US500)...
The beginning of the week brought a clear setback in the oil market. Recall that before the weekend, the quotations of black gold tested the level of $95,...
Wall Street opens slightly higher Strong ISM and PMI services data Insulet (PODD.US) CFO to step down and join 3M (MMM.US) healthcare company Wall...