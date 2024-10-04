BREAKING: EIA report, lower than expected crude oil inventories 📌
EIA report fo the last week: Crude Oil Inventories Actual -2.224M (Forecast 0.05M, Previous -2.170M) Distillate Inventories Actual -1.269M (Forecast...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
US ISM for services for september: Employment Actual 53.4 (Forecast -, Previous 54.7) Prices Paid Actual 58.9 (Forecast -, Previous 58.9) New...
Final S&P PMI U.S. reading (Composute): 50.2 vs. 50.1 forecast and 50.1 previously Final S&P PMI US reading (Services): 50.1 vs. 50.2...
US, ADP report for September. Actual: 89 k. Forecast: 155 k. Earlier: 177 k. ADP Report: Seeing Steady Decline In Wages In Past 12 Months September...
Scandinavia's largest airline SAS (SAS.SE) today informed the market that it will restructure under 'Chapter 11' of US bankruptcy law. This...
DAX reversed early declines and now gains 0.36% SAS (SAS.SE) announces restructuring proceedings Fresenius Medical sued by New York attorney general Overall...
Eurozone retail sales for August 2023: 2,1% y/y vs -1% exp. and -1% previously -1,2% m/m vs -0,5% exp. and -0,2% previously PPI reading...
Consensus shows a reading of 155k against the previous reading of 177k The ADP report beat consensus in 8 of the last 12 readings Jobless claims...
Saudi Arabia has said it will maintain an additional production cut of 1 million barrels per day through December. It didn't specify whether it meant...
Most of the services PMI data readings came in higher than initial readings, but also higher than expectations, which directly weakened the USD against...
The debt market is slowly becoming the focus of investor attention at the moment, as a result of the fact that it is the immediate rise in US 10-year bond...
Futures point to lower opening of today's cash session in Europe Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has been removed from...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in negative sentiment. The Nasdaq index lost more than 1.87% intraday, the benchmark S&P500 lost 1.37%...
Wall Street indices are trading lower today with all major US benchmarks dropping over 1%. Sell-off is driven by a continued pick-up in yields and mounting...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a monetary policy decision this morning and no surprise was offered - rates were held unchanged and lack of hawkish...
S&P 500 (US500), as well as other US indices, are dropping today. Major Wall Street indices are trading over 1% lower at press time, with Nasdaq-100...
Chinese index contracts are losing today in the shadow of declines on Wall Street indices and the strength of the US dollar, supported by JOLTS data. Declines...
USDJPY experienced a massive slump this afternoon. The move was enormous and very quick, and it occurred seconds after the pair touched 150.00 level -...
This week hosts a marathon of releases from the US labor market. While the NFP report for September, scheduled for Friday, 1:30 pm BST, is a key report,...