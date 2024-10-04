US OPEN: Wall Street drops as yields continue to climb
Wall Street indices open lower 10-year US yield jumps above 4.70% US100 slides back below 15,000 pts mark Wall Street indices launched today's...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Shares of leading wind energy companies (manufacturers and servicers of offshore and onshore wind turbines) Vestas (VWS.DK) and Orsted (ORSTED.DK) are...
Oil Brent crude oil has been experiencing significant volatility since September 28th, and today it is reacting to support at the $90 per barrel...
DAX retested last week's lows Deutsche Bank cuts outlook for Zalando (ZAL.DE) UK Boohoo (BOO.UK) shares lose more than 8%. Overall market...
EURUSD has been under selling pressure for over two months now, with the EURUSD exchange rate currently entering levels last seen at the end of 2022. The...
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN.US) has undergone a rapid change in its luck. Just under two weeks ago, the shares reached their 52-week high at $145.84 and have...
Europe's largest listed company, Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) is gaining nearly 2% in today's session following decisions by the FDA and the US patent...
The Turkish lira is weakening today against the US dollar, which has shown powerful strength in recent days with bond yields rising to new 16-year peaks....
Futures in Europe indicate a lower opening CPI inflation in Switzerland Futures contracts for major European stock indices indicate a slightly...
Wall Street indices continued to edge lower yesterday as the new week began with a weak mood, driven by rising interest rates and USD appreciation. The...
Monday's session in European markets witnessed significant sell-offs in major stock indices. The German DAX dropped by 0.91%, the British FTSE...
Office prices in the US are anticipated to crash, with the commercial real estate market expected to face continued declines for at least another nine...
Bank of America has issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The bank recommends taking a long position with the following parameters: Entry...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Michelle Bowman warns that it will "probably be appropriate" to continue raising rates and keep them at restrictive levels for some time. The...
Wall Street is set to opens lower Manufacturing PMIs from EU still indicate contractation Tesla drops initally 4.0% after publishing lower...
US ISM data and final revised PMI for september: Manufacturing PMI Final Actual 49.8 (Forecast 48.9, Previous 48.9) ISM Manufacturing...
Traders will be offered rate decisions from two Antipodean central banks this week - Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand. RBA will...
A mixed start to a new week of trading in Europe Jefferies positive on Jungheinrich (JUN3.DE) and Kion (KGX.DE) BAE Systems (BA.UK) wins bid to...