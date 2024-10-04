Kashkari from Fed: more than one hike is possible 📌
Neel Kashkari, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, expressed uncertainty about whether the central bank has finished its rate hikes,...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The opening on Wall Street indicated a potential rebound after several days of increased selling pressure. However, the first few hours of trading verified...
Crude oil has been one of the main factors contributing to the problem of uncontrollable inflation worldwide. When Russia attacked Ukraine, uncertainty...
EIA report fo the last week: EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -2.169M (Forecast -0.9M, Previous -2.135M) EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual -0.943M...
Gold as well as other precious metals are having another bad day. While the scale of declines is not as big as it was for example yesterday, declines can...
Wall Street Opens Higher Mid-Week The recent sell-off has resulted in significant oversold conditions Costco (COST.US) Declines Despite Surpassing...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US durable goods orders report for August was released today at 1:30 pm BST. As this was flash release, report was watched closely by market participants....
Germany and Poland to introduce controls at their borders - Politico Volkswagen sees a decline in demand for EVs Overall market situation: Stock...
GOLD quotations continue the dynamic downward momentum initiated earlier this week. Bullion, for that matter, is responding directly to declines in the...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Derivatives point to slightly higher opening of today's cash session in Europe Better industrial sector profit data improved sentiment in...
U.S. indices ended Tuesday's session sharply lower, extending the wave of declines seen since the beginning of the week. All major Wall Street benchmarks...
Wall Street indices are trading lower with major US stock market benchmarks trading around 1.0-1.5% lower at press time. Yields continue to...
Shares of Amazon (AMZN.US) are trading almost 3% lower today. Apart from an overall downbeat moods on the global markets, Amazon stock is reacting to the...
Tuesday marks another day of US dollar strengthening with the greenback being the best performing G10 currency at press time. While US yields are a touch...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. RBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
A number of reports from the United States was released at 3:00 pm BST today. Conference Board was the most closely watched one and was expected to show...
Wall Street opens lower US500 makes another attempt at 4,350 pts support Coty drops after share sale announcement Wall Street indices launched...