Uranium prices at 12 year highs 📈 Kazatomprom soars 6%
Shares in the world's largest uranium ore producer, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (KAP.UK), are up nearly 6% today. Second-quarter results beat analysts'...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
DAX below key support zone Fashion stocks extend sell-offs General market situation: Tuesday's session on European markets brings...
3D Systems Corporation (DDD.US) operates in the crossroads of industrial manufacturing and cutting-edge technology, positioning itself for substantial...
Oil: Brent crude oil is scoring a second consecutive week of a stronger pullback. The area tested is around $90, which coincides with the 100-week...
Tesla (TSLA.US) and other European automakers that import from China into the EU will be part of an investigation into whether the electric vehicle industry...
Investor sentiment in the US stock market began to seriously weaken in the second half of the third quarter of the year. Some sort of echo of the Fed's...
Weak sentiment in Asian session, Chinese indices lead declines European indices open lower as US 10yr treasuries yields hit new,16 year high Conference...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street closed with modest gains. The U.S. dollar climbed to new historic highs along with 10yr bond yields at 4,54%...
Rising yields were a theme of the day with 10-year US yield climbing above 4.50% to reach the highest level since 2007. German yields climbed above...
Rising yields are the main theme in the markets today. Sell-off on the bond market that has been observed throughout September has pushed 10-year US yields...
IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.6420 Take...
The EURUSD f/x rate has been experiencing declines over last weeks and is currently trading as low as 1.0594, losing more than 0,4% Meanwhile, central...
Dallas Fed manufacturing index reading for September was the only US reading scheduled for today, in an otherwise empty calendar. Report was expected to...
European stock market indices started a new week on the back foot. Declines can be spotted all across the Old Continent with majority of blue chips indices...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tested support at 23.6% retracement Movie studios gain on deal with writers Wall Street indices launched...
Fashion companies under downward pressure Morgan Stanley optimistic about biotech companies Overall market situation: Monday's session...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment remains weak, amid declines in global stock markets, a strong dollar and rising yields that put pressure on risky assets....
The Chinese stock market has had a weak session, with the real estate developer stocks benchmark retreated by more than 6% performing particularly poorly....
The fashion companies sector is with one of the worst performing sectors of the economy during Monday's trading session. The reason for such large...