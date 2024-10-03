BREAKING: CHF falls after lower CPI reading
- Switzerland, CPI inflation for August. Actual: 1.1% y/y. Forecast: 1.2% y/y. Earlier: 1.3% y/y. In m/m terms. Actual: 0% m/m. Forecast: 0.1% m/m....
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Detailed macro calendar (BST): 07:30 am - Switzerland, CPI inflation for August. Forecast: 1.2% y/y. Earlier: 1.3% y/y. In m/m terms. Forecast:...
Yesterday's session on the stock markets was characterized by slightly lower volatility due to a banking holiday in the US and Canada. However,...
The start of a new month does not bring much volatility to the markets, although seasonally this is one of the weakest months for Wall Street or for...
Gas prices are rebounding strongly in today's session, continuing the rebound started last week. Gas prices are up 2.7%, testing the vicinity of the...
Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) shares have already rebounded more than 4% from daily lows, gaining 2.5% on an intrday basis after the company said it was considering...
The Q2 earnings of nearly 95% of companies listed on the American stock exchange are already behind us. However, this does not mean that investors will...
Stocks in Europe and Asia had a mixed start to September. The Euro Stoxx index is eking out a small gain, while the FTSE 100 is down 0.11%. For those who...
Greater imports in Asia Asia's oil imports rebounded in August after a July that saw the lowest imports in two years. China, the world's largest...
After Bitcoin's huge rally, in Q1, the second part of the year is noticeably weaker for it. Admittedly, the cryptocurrency is trading almost 20% above...
What a difference a month makes. The latest market rally is fueling itself on rate cut hopes and continued expectations of a soft global economic landing,...
German DAX retreats from zone of historical highs Market volatility will be limited by the US holiday Wall Street session today will not take place,...
The week opening for the Chinese Hang Seng Index was weak, and futures (HK.cash) are dropping almost -1.1% today, as official, state manufacturing PMIs...
Today, final European manufacturing PMIs came in mostly stronger than expected, while the biggest 'gap' between analysts expectations and final...
The beginning of this week is expected to be calm in the markets, mainly because the stock market on Wall Street will be closed today due to the “Labour...
European index contracts are losing -0.2% after a weak session in Asia, where China's Hang Seng declined Key macro readings around 10:00 am (final...
Global stock markets are opening the week in a mostly weaker mood. Trading on Wall Street will be closed today due to the Labor Day holiday in the United...
The last session on European markets this week saw marginal declines in most stock market indices, despite the fact that the start of the session was...