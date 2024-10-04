National Bank of Sweden raises rates by 25 bp!
National Bank of Sweden (Riksbank) rises interest rates by 25 bp to 4.25%. The Riksbank has raised its policy rate by 0.25 bp to 4% in an effort to...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Switzerland (SNB) - Interest rate decision. Actual: 1.75%. Forecast: 2.00%. Previously: 1.75% The Swiss National Bank held its interest rate unchanged...
U.S. indices dropped after FOMC comments Futures point to lower opening of European session Central bank decisions dominate today's macro calendar The...
The hawkish stance at yesterday's FOMC meeting led to a sell-off in the US stock market. The Nasdaq lost 1.53% on a daily basis, and the S&P500...
FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range. However, new set of forecasts turned out to be hawkish FOMC expects higher growth in...
FOMC decided to leave interest rate unchanged with Fed funds staying in the 5.25-5.50% range. Such a decision was widely expected but hawkishness of the...
As expected, FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged with Fed funds staying in the 5.25-5.50% range. However, there were some changes to economic forecasts...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. There was no surprise - rates were left unchanged with Fed funds staying in the...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Textron (TXT.US), a US industrial conglomerate with a strong presence in the aircraft industry, is one of the best performing members of the Russell 1000...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on the US oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST today. Private API report released yesterday...
GBP has been under significant pressure this morning after 7:00 am BST. UK CPI report showed headline price growth decelerating from 6.8 to 6.7% YoY in...
Gaming studio Ubisoft (UBI.FR) has shared more information with the market about the new Assasins Creed 'Mirage' anniversary trailer and published...
US indices open slightly higher US100 tests 50-period moving average at H4 interval Exscientia rallies over 30% on Merck collaboration Wall...
European markets gain ahead of FOMC decision Commerzbank (CBK.DE) the beneficiary of rate rises in Europe Hugo Boss (BOSS.DE) upgraded by Jefferies...
The market indicates a lack of an increase and the end of the rate hike cycle The Fed will publish macroeconomic projections along with a statement...
The unemployment rate in Sweden has risen much above market expectations. Weak data put pressure on Riksbank interest rate decision this week (8:30 BST,...
After an unexpected drop in inflation in the UK, the market reacted with a sharp decline in the GBPUSD pair. The British pound weakened as a result of...