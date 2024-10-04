Economic Calendar: Fed interest rate decision 📣
Indices in Europe open higher Fed's interest rate decision in the second half of the day Today, the main indices in Europe are opening slightly...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
UK CPI data in August: CPI YoY Actual 6.7% (Forecast 7%, Previous 6.8%) Core CPI YoY Actual 6.2% (Forecast 6.8%, Previous 6.9%) In August,...
Wall Street closed lower on the day before the Fed's interest rate decision, with the SP500 and Nasdaq 100 both ending 0.22% lower. Yields...
Inflation data from Canada for August surprised the market. CPI inflation rebounded to 4.0% and core inflation to 3.3% on an annualised basis. Although...
NATGAS (+4%) and European TTF (+8.5%) prices rose on news of an outage at Norway's Troll upstream field (the largest production zone of its kind in...
Prior to FedEx's earnings report The market anticipates that FedEx Corporation (FDX.US) will announce its financial results for the first quarter...
Wall Street loses in early Tuesday trading session Oil companies gain on wave of oil price rallies First satellite launch failure in 2 years wears...
Oil: OPEC maintains expectations of clear demand growth next year, albeit with declining Chinese participation There has been speculation about...
Oil is continuing its rally triggered by OPEC+ actions, especially supply cut extensions from Saudi Arabia and Russia. Both countries announced 2 weeks...
Building permits for August: 1.543 million (expected: 1.44 million; previous: 1.443 million) Housing Starts: 1.283 million (expected: 1.44 million;...
- Canada, CPI inflation for August. Actual: 4% YoY. Expected: 3.8% YoY. Previous: 3.3% YoY MoM data. Actual: 0,4%. Expected: 0,3%. Previous: 0,6%. CPI...
TUI (TUI.DE) gains on wave of sustained consumer demand Jefferies raises recommendation for Volkswagen shares (VOW1.DE) Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise today on the wave of further reports of blockchain technology adoption among financial institutions, increasing debt...
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) issued an Economic Outlook report for September 2023 today at 10:00 am BST. Report included...
French fashion holding SMCP (SMCP.FR) has updated its forecast for the third quarter as well as the whole of 2023. It was after this that the dynamic sell-off...
CPI inflation report for August for whole euro area was a key reading scheduled for the European morning today. However, as it was a revision, it was not...
Markets remain rather calm and quiet in the run-up to the central bank marathon later this week. Traders will be offered rate decisions from FOMC (Wednesday),...
European indices opened slightly lower Inflation data from Eurozone and Canada US housing market data for August European stock market indices...
US indices finished yesterday's trading little changed - S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Dow Jones moved 0.02% higher and Nasdaq finished 0.01%. Russell...