US100 drops 1.5%⏬⏬
The second part of today's session on international financial markets brings a deterioration in sentiment among investors, who, shortly after the start...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Wall Street loses at the start of this week's final session UAW begins strikes at three Ford (F.US), Stellantis (STLA.US)and General Motors...
US Uni Of Mich Sentiment Sep P: 67.7 (est 69.0; prev 69.5) - Current Conditions Sep P: 69.8 (est 74.8; prev 75.7) - Expectations Sep P: 66.3 (est...
US Industrial Production (M/M) Aug: 0.4% (est 0.1%; prev 1.0%) - US Capacity Utilisation Aug: 79.7% (est 79.3%; prev 79.3%) - US Manufacturing (SIC)...
Fashion, industrial and automotive companies post the biggest gains Overall market situation: Friday's session on European markets brings...
As we will learn a number of macro data from the US economy today and today we have 'Freaky Friday' so elevated volatility among Wall Street indices...
The publicly-traded hemoderivatives company Grifols (GRF.ES) from the spanish market index Ibex35 (SPA35) has achieved a historic victory in the European...
Important macro data in China turned out better than expected Markets await industrial production readings, Michigan index and inflation expectations...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended with gains. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained more than 0.8%, while the Dow Jones was the strongest performer,...
The ECB raised interest rates by 25 bps, but signaled the end of the hiking cycle, which supports the rebound in the stock market. Lagarde was also...
Arm trading has started at 54.5 with the IPO price at 54.1. The stock rose almost to $62 and currently is trading a little below $60. We encourage you...
Working gas in storage change came at 57 bcf which was more than expected 51 bcf and much more than 33 bcf increase last week. Working gas in storage was...
The stock market debut of Arm Holdings (ARM.US) is reverberating through the financial press and is once again electrifying the artificial intelligence...
The ECB raised interest rates but signaled the end of the hiking cycle, which supports the rebound in the stock market The end of increases from the...
We looked very closely to the data and projections. The ECB came to a conclusion to hike further, although there were some members that would have preferred...
EURUSD is down considerably below 1.07 and DE30 us above 15700 points at the start of the press conference, as the ECB in a statement signalled the end...
US macro data reading (13:30 BST) US Jobless Claims 220 k vs 225 k exp. and 216 k previously US Continued jobless claims: 1,688 mln vs 1,6925...
Deposit rate: 4.0% (consensus: 3.75%; previously: 3,75%). The market was pricing around a 60% probability of a hike. Other key rates were also raised by...
DE30 in zone of key 2023 minima Investors await ECB decision with uncertainty Metals and mining sector leads gains in today's session Overall...