Economic calendar: US CPI inflation to dominate the market 🔎
US CPI inflation data Indices in Europe open lower Today's macroeconomic calendar essentially has one important event planned - the US CPI...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
GDP data: UK GDP Estimate YoY Actual 0.0% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.9%) UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%) UK...
Yesterday's market session ended with declines on Wall Street. The SP500 (US500) closed 0.60% lower at 4460 points, and the Nasdaq 100 (US100) lost...
The second day of the week closes fairly flat on Wall Street. The US500 index closes unchanged, while the technological US100 lost 0.40%. The beginning...
Today, the EIA released a report titled "Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO)" providing the latest forecasts and information on global and U.S....
Oracle (ORCL.US) shares are declining over 12% after the company published its quarterly report. The company posted an earning of $1.19 per share, slightly...
Today, the latest OPEC report was published, which clearly shows an increased deficit and a positive outlook on demand for the next year: OPEC data...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares surged this year but the company has so far not indicated where it sees a place for itself in terms of AI technology development....
Wall Street set to open slightly lower on Tuesday Tomorrow, CPI data will determine the direction for US indices Apple (AAPL.US) will present its...
DE30 tests key support at 15,700 points ZEW data points to weakness in German economy SAP loses on wave of lower Oracle results DE30 at...
Oil Prospects for further growth in US oil production are severely limited. The number of drilling rigs has fallen by 140 this year, down 20% since...
Sudden, dynamic increases in the crypto market are due to a squeeze of short positions and a general change in traders' positioning after another...
How will Apple (AAPL.US) stock respond to the presentation of the new iPhone15 at “Wonderlust”? That is the question that those interested...
Germany, ZEW sentiments index for September. Currently: -11.4 Expected: -15 Previously: -12,3 Current conditions: Currently: -79.4 Expected:...
As the calendar of macro publications is exceptionally poor today, with Germany's economic sentiment index (ZEW) being the only major publication today...
Spanish CPI Final: 2,6% vs 2,6% exp and 2,6% previously Spanish CPI Final m/m: 0,5% vs 0,5% exp and 0,5% previously Spanish HICP Final y/y: 2,4%...
European futures point to a mixed opening of the European stock market session The macro calendar for today is very light, the key reading...
Macro data from UK: Unemployment rate: 4,3% vs 4,3% exp and 4,2% previously Unemplyment change: 900 vs 17,1 k exp and 29 k previously Employment...
Wall Street indices closed yesterday's session with gains, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 1% driven by gains in technology companies. The S&P...