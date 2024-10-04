DE30: European markets extend weekly losses
European exchanges extend weekly losses FED's Barr speech and Canadian labour market data on the calendar DE30 at important support levels The...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Natural gas is in the spotlight today after worker unions in Australia announced that it will begin a long-awaited strike at Chevron Australian LNG plants...
European indices set for higher opening Canadian jobs data for August to be released at 1:30 pm BST Natural gas jumps as workers at Chevron LNG...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower with S&P 500 dropping 0.32%, Nasdaq moving 0.89% lower and Russell 2000 declining 0.99%....
The main theme of the Asian session was strong declines in China's indices, with the Hang Seng losing 1.34% after import and export data. The readings...
A strong claims reading indicated a strong labor market and 'fit in' with higher-than-forecast ISM services yesterday The dollar gained on...
EIA reports came in today, but OIL.WTI didn't react on it as much as NATGAS, where we can see 4% rally fueled by lower than expected US inventories....
Wall Street loses from the open, biggest declines, more than 1% recorded by US100 contracts Strong macro data from the US, another low claims reading Weak...
Chevron trades at 4-month high Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts AI craze disconnected Chevron from broad market indices Chevron trades...
USA, Jobless Claims: Actual: 216k. Expectations 233.5k; Previously 228k Labor costs: Productivity for Q2 (final): 3.5% (expected: 3.4%;...
Wider risk aversion in global markets is supporting the US dollar undex after yesterday's better-than-expected ISM. The Fed's so-called Beige Book...
IMF-FSB Synthesis Paper named "Policies for Crypto-Assets" was published today. The report combines advice and rules from the FSB,...
European indices trade slightly higher DE30 bounces off the 15,650 pts Infineon drops as China plans to widen ban on use of iPhones European...
The revision of the Eurozone's Q2 2023 GDP surprised markets, which had expected a reading of 0.6% growth. Eurozone GDP Y/Y: 0.5% Forecast: 0.6%...
The Japanese yen has been experiencing significant volatility recently, rising concerns among government leaders in Japan. The country's Vice Minister...
US labor market data - weekly Jobless Claims Ivey PMI from Canada Speeches from FOMC members The macro calendar is relatively light today....
Indices from Asia-Pacific were traded lower. Japanese Nikkei225 traded 1.0% lower, Australian S&P/ASX 200 declined by 0.75%, Kospi traded 0.9%...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower with declines deepening later on after release of services ISM data for August. S&P 500 trades...