Nasdaq gains 0.8% driven by 'soft-landing' sentiments 📈Intel rallies 9%; Chinese stocks gain
US100 gains 0.5%; slow gains in Nvidia shares support semiconductor industry sentiment Intel (INTC.US) gains 7% after revealing strategic talks with...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
US100 gains 0.5%; slow gains in Nvidia shares support semiconductor industry sentiment Intel (INTC.US) gains 7% after revealing strategic talks with...
Final University of Michigan US consumer sentiments came in 67.9 (Forecast 68.1, Previous 67.8) Expectations: 72.1 (Forecast 72.4, Previous 72.1) Current...
Brent Crude (OIL) loses more than 2% today, as six OPEC+ sources said that OPEC+ is likely to proceed with a planned gradual oil production increase, possible...
US PCE Price Index YoY Actual 2.5% vs 2.5% expected vs 2.5% previously US Core PCE Price Index YoY: 2.6% vs 2.7% exp. vs 2.6% previously US Real...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for August: Core CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; Core...
USDJPY is trading little changed today despite inflation data from Japan's capital, Tokyo, which may support the case for further interest rate hikes...
07:45 AM BST, France - GDP data: French GDP (Q2): forecast 1.1% YoY; previous 1.1% YoY; French GDP (Q2): actual 0.2% QoQ; forecast...
The end of the week, and also the end of August, promises to be more interesting than the previous days of this week. Investors will receive the U.S. PCE...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region recorded a positive session, except for the Australian market, which is trading about 0.25% lower. The...
Wall Street indices gain - S&P 500 trades 0.8% higher, Nasdaq jumps 0.9%, Dow Jones rallies 1.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 surges 1.5% Nvidia...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. TD Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM.US) is surging almost 35% and is the best performing Wall Street stock today. Share price surge was triggered by release of fiscal-Q4...
The price of cocoa is rebounding slightly today after a negative opening, but a continued decline later in the session cannot be ruled out, especially...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Wall Street opens higher US100 bounces off the lower limit of geometry Nvidia drops 4% after fiscal-Q2 earnings Best Buy surges 15% after fiscal-Q2...
Gold has shown in recent years that it can continue to grow and reach new historical peaks, even in an environment of high interest rates. Of course, high...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.0% QoQ; forecast 2.8% QoQ; previous 1.4% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2): actual...
Flash CPI data for August from Germany was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in annual CPI as well as slight increase...