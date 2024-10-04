USDCAD - recommendation from Credit Agricole (05.09.2023)
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
European stock market indices trade mixed DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement Commerzbank drops after Barclays downgrade European stock market...
Oil An official announcement of extension of additional production cuts by Saudi Arabia and exports by Russia through October is expected this week The...
Apple (AAPL.US) is dedicating a substantial portion of its research and development (R&D) funds to fuel its generative artificial intelligence...
Denmark's largest renewable energy company and installer of offshore wind farms (ORSTED.DK) is losing more than 6.5% today. A few days ago, management...
As Wall Street will start the week today after yesterday's break due to the Labor Day holiday, the attention of investors around the world will be...
PMI indexes in Europe mostly performed weaker than preliminary readings. In countries that reported data for the first time today, the readings were also...
European indices to open lower Weak macro data from China again Investors await services PMI readings from Europe and the U.S. trade balance Weakness...
Asia-Pacific indices fared poorly, following further weaker-than-forecast macro data from China. The Nikkei/Topix and KOSPI indices closed the session...
Today not much happened due to the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. Stock markets in the U.S. and Canada are closed, and only futures are being...
It is strongly expected that the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) will decide to keep interest rates unchanged during tomorrow's meeting, making it...
In today's analysis, we begin by analyzing the US dollar index, which, according to technical analysis, has started to exhibit signals that may attract...
European indices are trading higher.Markets in the US and Canada are closed today Bulls on the DE30 are having trouble permanently overcoming the...
Today, markets in the USA are closed due to the Labor Day. Trading in underlying instruments is not taking place, and stock exchanges remain closed. As...
In recent weeks, we have observed significant declines in oil inventories in the United States. This is due to limited growth in production and relatively...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Chinese indices were top performers during the first Asian session of a new week. There are some good reasons behind the improved sentiment towards the...
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 pm BST. Market expects that RBA will keep rates...
Euro area Sentix index for September was released today at 9:30 am BST. This was the only noteworthy economic data reading from Europe scheduled for today....