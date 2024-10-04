US OPEN: Wall Street opens little changed
Wall Street indices open little changed Potential head and shoulders pattern on US2000 Best Buy reports solid fiscal-Q2 earnings Wall Street...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Case-Shiller National NSA: 0.0% YoY in June, compared to the -0.4% in the previous month. Case Shiller 10-City Composite: -0.5%...
Oil Crude oil reserves have been declining since the beginning of March and they are now at around to 434 million barrels in the United States Comparative...
The rally in Chinese indices has been one of the leading themes in the markets in recent days. Although it is largely based on expectations and hope (actual...
Slightly better sentiments before start of European session Chinese indices continue rebound The main macro readings are JOLTS and the CB consumer...
German consumer sentiment data came in weaker than expectations and lower than the previous reading: Sentiment by GfK: -25.5 vs. -24.5 expectations...
Despite profit-taking pressure in the middle of yesterday's US session, Wall Street indexes closed higher. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq...
The rise in Chinese indexes today has boosted the sentiment of the global stock market. After declaring support for the real estate market and reducing...
Market sentiment in China improved significantly after Beijing authorities announced on Friday that they would support the real estate market. On Sunday,...
The global uranium market is on the edge of a potentially unprecedented expansion, driven by the mounting demand for nuclear power as a solution to climate...
The sentiment of the cryptocurrency market remains mixed, with Bitcoin once again halting dips below $26,000. The still quite strong dollar index is putting...
Fed Dallas manufacturing Index for August: Actual -17.2; expected -18, previously -20 Commentary about the report: Chemical manufacturing...
Wall Street opened slightly higher ahead of labor market data later this week 3M has agreed to pay more to resolve lawsuits The Jackson Hole event...
The EUR/USD pair has been at the center of attention since last week. Investors were expecting that Powell's statements at the Jackson Hole’s...
European indices trade higher DE30 failed to break above 15,800 pts resistance Rheinmetall gains after comments from finance minister European...
EURUSD has been on the rise over the past hour or so, with gains accelerating over the past half an hour. This comes after comments delivered by ECB member...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched a new week's trading with a bullish price gap. NATGAS currently trades around 2% higher on the day. An uptick...
Chinese equities were outperformers during today's Asia-Pacific session and there was a good reason behind this outperformance. A number of measures...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
