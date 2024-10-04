Economic calendar: Quiet start to a busy week
European indices set for higher opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members US NFP report and flash CPI from Europe later this week Futures markets...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher today. Nikkei gains 1.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6%, Kospi jumped 0.7% and Nifty 50 traded 0.3% higher....
European indices completely erased their gains from the initial part of the session due to weakening investor sentiment on Wall Street. DAX and CAC40...
The Federal Reserve members' stances are generally hawkish, emphasizing a cautious approach to inflation control and economic stability. Here is a...
Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole Symposium Data from the University of Michigan Higher recommendations for Netflix (NFLX.US), better results...
The Eurodollar is trading near a 0.7% sell-off today and testing an upward trend line after Powell's hawkish speech in Jackson Hole. Today's data...
Today at 3:05 pm BST time, the Chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, delivered a speech at the symposium in Jackson Hole. Shortly after the start of his...
Jerome Powell Delivers a Speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium at 3:05 BST. Key insights from the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell: In the...
According to Reuters sources, Chinese authorities plan to cut the tax on stock trading by as much as 50%, a move that would support the local market and...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) released its earnings report for fiscal-Q2 2024 (May - July 2023) this Wednesday after the close of the Wall Street session. Results turned...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of its indices today at 9:00 am BST. The headline business climate index dropped from 87.3 to 85.7 in August -...
Speech from Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is a key event of the day, and a week as well. Fed Chair is scheduled to begin his speech...
European indices set for slightly lower opening Fed Powell and ECB Lagarde to deliver speeches today European stock market indices...
In spite of a higher opening, US indices finished yesterday's trading over 1% lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.35%, Dow Jones moved 1.08% lower and...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher but has later on gave back gains and now all major US benchmarks are trading in negative...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for GBPCAD currency pair. TD Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Collins of the Fed indicates that further increases by the Fed are possible, but the bank must be prudent in its decisions. In her view, the Fed is close...
Nvidia reported a stellar earnings report for fiscal-Q2 2024 yesterday. EPS turned out to be around 25% higher than expected while sales beat expectations...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official, weekly report on change in natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected...