DE30: European exchanges wipe out most of the morning's gains!
European exchanges wipe out most of early morning gains PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone below the 50-point barrier! Morgan...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) Q2 report is one of the main events, not only in the context of this week but perhaps the entire second half of the year on the...
Services: 48.7 vs. Exp. 51.0 (Prev. 51.5) Manufacturing: 42.5 vs. Exp. 45.0 (Prev. 45.3) Composite: 47.9 vs. Exp. 50.3 (Prev. 50.8) PMI...
The main currency pair is seeing increased volatility today due to the tone of incoming PMI data from the major European economies. EURUSD is losing on...
In line with the decline in Germany's services PMI, the services PMI index for the entire Eurozone is also falling. The PMI for services falls to...
GERMAN MFG PMI FLASH ACTUAL 39.1 (FORECAST 38.8, PREVIOUS 38.8) GERMAN SERVICE PMI FLASH ACTUAL 47.3 (FORECAST 51.5, PREVIOUS 52.3) GERMAN COMPOSITE...
European index futures point to a higher opening of the session on the Old Continent. Investors' attention will focus today on PMI data...
US indices ended yesterday's session relatively weak. The benchmark Nasdaq of technology companies gained just 0.06% on the day, while the S&P500...
Wall Street loses at the end of the session after opening with gains. Worsening sentiment is driven by S&P Global's downgrade of regional...
Wall Street started the session with gains, with the tech Nasdaq 100 leading the gains, which will be heavily dependent on Nvidia's financial results...
Amid deteriorating sentiment in the cryptocurrency markets, losses are deepening. The beginning of today's session on Wall Street brought a slight...
Shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) are losing nearly 4% today and deepening the sell-off despite Morningstar raising its recommendation to $80 from $70...
Wall Street opens higher although main indices erase early gains Coinbase buys shares in Circle stablecoin company Microsoft's Activision Blizzard...
Comments from Thomas Barkin of the Fed indicated that the US economy remains very strong, especially compared to other countries. Even if a recession occurs,...
Home sales in the USA: 4.07 million vs. 4.15 million forecasted and 4.16 million previously Home sales year-on-year: -2.2% compared to -$0.24 forecasted...
Stock exchanges in Europe wipe out part of early gains Continental AG (CON.DE) is considering selling part of its ContiTech business Hauck...
Ratings agency S&P Global has decided to downgrade the ratings of several regional banks in the US, raising liquidity concerns, moments after a similar...
The world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton (BHP.UK) reported Q2 results, to which the market reacted with a sell-off in the first reaction, but...
Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium begins this Thursday Powell's speech on Friday a key event No clarity on September's decision yet,...