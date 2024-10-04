US500 breaks linear downtrends. US100 defends an important support 📌
The Fed's minutes have been interpreted as another hint towards a rate hike, although there seems to be significant disagreement among bankers. Nonetheless,...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Norway, central bank decision on interest rates: Actual: 4.00% Expectations: 4.00%; Previously 3.75% - an increase of +25 basis points Central...
Negative sentiment in the broader market is not helping BTC's performance Bitcoin is retesting the crucial support line Despite positive...
Contracts in Europe indicate a lower opening of the cash session on Thursday Today's data includes US unemployment benefits and trade balance...
Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets traded in a weaker mood today, following the momentum of yesterday's US session. Japan's Nikkei 225 is up by...
Eurozone GDP flash report y/y came in 0,6% vs : 0,6% exp and 1% previously and 0,3% q/q - in line with expectations. Eurozone...
The tone of today's Fed 'minutes' remains mixed, however, in the first reaction it supported profit taking on the dollar and the EURUSD...
Fed Minutes reading (7 PM BST) Federal Reserve officials said a gradual slowdown in US economic activity appeared to be happening. Fed still see...
EURUSD ended after 6 hours rather lower in the latest minutes releases, although on average EURUSD gained, but this is the result of reactions from October,...
Today we will learn the transcripts of the US central bankers' discussions from the July meeting, which saw a 25bp interest rate hike to 5.5%. The...
Decrease in oil inventories by 7 million! A drop of 2 million brk was expected with a previous increase of 5.85 million Gasoline stocks fall by only...
Wall Street gains slightly at the start of Wednesday's session New home sales and U.S. industrial production surprised on the upside Retailer...
In July, industrial production in the US rebounded with a 1.0% increase after experiencing declines in the previous two months. Manufacturing output...
Sentiment around Asian indices has been weakening. CHNComp and HKComp contracts were heavily discounted today due to weaker Chinese economy. China's...
European exchanges make slight gains before Wall Street open Investors' attention turns to FOMC Minutes Marks & Spencer (MKS.UK)...
U.S. home construction starts rise to 1.452 million vs. exp. 1.45 million and the previous level of 1.398 million This is obviously positive...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares have been on a dismal streak since 2021 and yesterday dived below the psychological $60 level. Despite fairly good Q2 results,...
Eurozone GDP flash report (y/y) (Actual: 0,6%. Forecast: 0.6%. Previous: 1.0%) q/q reading (Actual: 0,3%. Forecast: 0.3%. Previously:...
WHEAT quotations are gaining during today's session due to an attack by the Russian side on one of the Danube River ports. The head of the military...