Economic calendar: FOMC minutes and Eurozone GDP in focus!
European markets lose at the start of the session FOMC minutes - the macro event of the day EU50 loses nearly 0.17% before...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
European markets lose at the start of the session FOMC minutes - the macro event of the day EU50 loses nearly 0.17% before...
UK CPI (Y/Y) Jul: 6.8% (exp 6.7%; prev 7.9%) CPI Core (Y/Y) Jul: 6.9% (exp 6.8%; prev 6.9%) CPI (M/M) Jul: -0.4% (exp -0.5%; prev 0.1%) CPI Core...
Tuesday's session on Wall Street saw declines in US indices. The Nasdaq lost 1.14% and the S&P500 fell 1.16%, closing the session below its...
Wall Street starts Tuesday session with declines Banks lose after Fitch warning Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares on wave of raised recommendations...
Canadian CPI inflation for July (Actual: 3,3% y/y. Forecast: 3% y/y. Previously: 2.8% y/y). Inflation m/m (Actual: 0,6% m/m. Forecast:...
US retail sales for July (Actual : 0,7% m/m. Forecast: 0.4% m/m. Previously: 0.2% m/m) Sales excluding cars and fuels (Actual : 1% m/m. Forecast:...
Macro data from China spoils the mood on stock exchanges Fashion companies under pressure from low retail sales in China Tuesday's...
Today's trading session is full of important macro data releases. At the beginning of the day, elevated volatility was triggered primarily by weaker-than-expected...
As reported by CNBC, ratings agency Fitch is considering downgrading dozens of US banks, including JP Morgan (JPM.US). As a reminder, Fitch Ratings downgraded...
ZEW institute index for August (expectations) (Current: -12.3. Forecast: -14.5. Previously: -14.7) Current conditions: -71.3 versus expectations of...
UK wage growth accelerated at the fastest pace on record, underlining BoE concerns that the wage-price spiral driving inflation across the economy has...
Tuesday's session brings a mixed opening to the European cash sessio GBP gains after strong UK wage growth reading Japanese GDP...
Monday's session on Wall Street brought gains in US indices. The Nasdaq gained 1.05% and the S&P500 was up 0.57%. One of the main drivers...
The UK unemployment rate came in at 4.2% against an expected 4% and an earlier reading of 4%. In terms of sheer numbers, the registered unemployed added...
During today's session, we could see mixed sentiment in the European stock market. Germany's DAX gained 0.46%, while London's FTSE100 lost...
Bitcoin is trying to break the sideways trend and, on the wave of a temporarily retreating dollar, 'welcomes the week' with an attempt to attack...
The EUR/USD has been losing strength over the past few weeks, at a time when stock market indices have also begun to recede. However, there are indications...
Wall Street stopped bears at the beginning of the session, US100 agains above 15,100 pts Nvidia (NVDA.US) recovers some losses - market...
The beginning of the week brings a clear strengthening of the dollar. EURUSD is reporting well below 1.10 and now even the Japanese yen is losing against...