BREAKING: Final PMI data for the Eurozone revised down, EURUSD at critical support!
Eurozone, Services PMI for July: 50.9 compared to the first reading of 51.1 Germany, Services PMI for July: 52.3 compared to the first reading of...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The inflation dynamics in Turkey are surprisingly on the rise concerning the reading for November. In a month-on-month comparison, the reading has risen...
The dollar continues to appreciate after yesterday's strong labor market data and the latest dovish comments from the ECB president, Lagarde....
Futures Indices point to a higher lower opening of the session in European markets ISM and US labor market data Bank of England's decision on...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower - S&P 500 dropped 1.40%, Nasdaq declined 2.20% and Russell 2000 closed over 1.40%...
Fitch's decision to downgrade the US rating from AAA to AA+ proved to be the catalyst for profit-taking in global financial markets; Wall...
The Binance exchange has once again come under fire for comments from US regulators. This time, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has indicated...
Wheat (WHEAT) futures are trading with a massive drop. This is likely to be fuelled by an update of milder weather in the US and a strong US dollar, which...
Although the crude oil inventory reading today indicated the largest ever drop in stocks, Brent and WTI contracts are extending the downward trend. Risk...
Oil inventories. Actual: -17,04 mb Expected: -0.9 mb (API: -15.4 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: 1,48 mb Expected: -1.4...
Fitch Agency surprised everyone at the beginning of August by deciding to lower the US's credit rating from the highest possible AAA, down to AA+....
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) Q2 results managed to beat Wall Street's forecast but it wasn't enough to make them a more willing buy today. The...
Wall Street opens lower, US100 loses 1.37%, dollar index gains 0.3% Fitch's US downgrade and better ADP data lifts the stock lower Results...
Yesterday's decision by Fitch to downgrade the US rating to AA+ has so far not caused a very powerful reaction in the markets although the prevailing...
ADP jobs report for July was released at 1:15 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a 190k jobs increase - a significant deterioration from almost...
Investor attention turns to ADP report Earnings from Hugo Boss (BOSS.DE) and BAE Systems (BA.UK) Wednesday's session...
Fitch downgrading US credit rating from AAA to AA+ is the main story of the day. However, investors should not forget about more 'regular' events...
Fitch downgrading US credit rating from AAA to AA+ is the big news in the markets today. However, the market's reaction has been fairly muted given...
European indices set to open lower Fitch downgrades US credit rating ADP jobs report to give hints ahead of Friday's NFP Futures...