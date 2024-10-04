Will Arista Networks recover from losses after Q2 earnings?
Arista Networks (ANET.US) will release second quarter earnings today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company is designing and selling the most...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 am BST. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect...
Economic calendar for today's afternoon was very light and included only readings of 2 US regional indices for July - Chicago PMI and Dallas Fed manufacturing...
The EUR/USD pair has become particularly volatile over the past few sessions. After the euro reached new highs this year against the US dollar, nearing...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street opens higher US2000 tests 2,000 pts area Sofi Technology shares jump after full-year outlook boost Wall Street...
DE30 in the region of historic highs German retail sales below expectations Heineken (HEIA.NL) loses 6.5% after quarterly results...
Wall Street Q3 earnings season is in a full swing. Investors got earnings reports from some top US tech companies last week but there is more in store...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment is still mixed after the weekend as investors are unsure whether Bitcoin's recent weakness will last much longer. Historically,...
11:00 AM, EU - GDP for Q2, seasonally adjusted: Currently: 0.3% Q/Q. Expectations: 0.2% Q/Q; Previous: -0.1% Q/Q Currently: 0.6% Y/Y. Expectations:...
The semiconductor war continues, with the US and China outdoing each other in introducing export restrictions aimed primarily at the two countries'...
The S&P 500 (US500) recently reached a critical resistance level at 4631, raising questions about the market's next moves. Last week, the Federal...
Index futures in Europe indicate a flat opening session Chinese PMI performed slightly better than expected Publication of inflation data in Europe...
US indices finished Friday's trading session higher - S&P 500 rised 0.95%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% higher and Nasdaq increased 1.85%. Small-cap...
Today, the main indices on Wall Street are gaining on a wave of optimism following a lower PCE inflation reading and the continuation of good quarterly...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) shares are up 2.3% after company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed analysts' expectations,...
Intel's (INTC.US) shares rose over 7% following a strong quarterly report, indicating a potential reversal in the company's fortune after struggling...
Wall Street opens higher Intel, Chevron and Exxon Mobil quarterly results Lower PCE data fuels market optimism Wall Street's main indexes...
DE30 in areas of historic highs Mixed GDP data from Germany Market sentiment is bolstered by lower core PCE reading from the US This...