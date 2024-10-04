BREAKING: PCE Confirms Cooling Price Pressure!
US, data pack for June: PCE price index y/y: 3.0% vs 3.0% exp. and 3.8% previously PCE price index m/m: 0.2% vs 0.2% exp and 0.1% previously Core...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
US, data pack for June: PCE price index y/y: 3.0% vs 3.0% exp. and 3.8% previously PCE price index m/m: 0.2% vs 0.2% exp and 0.1% previously Core...
German CPI inflation report for July was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Market consensus pointed to a drop from 6.4% to 6.2% YoY and state-level readings...
EURJPY is one of the currency pairs that is experiencing elevated volatility today. Bank of Japan meeting is a prime reason behind JPY-volatility while...
German GDP report for Q2 2023 was released today at 9:00 am BST and was expected to show a 0.1% QoQ expansion, following a 0.3% QoQ contraction in Q1 2023....
Two key pieces of data from the Spanish economy were released this morning at 8:00 am BST - GDP report for Q2 2023 and CPI inflation report for July. While...
European indices set for slightly lower opening Flash CPI data for July from Europe US core PCE inflation for June European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.64%, Dow Jones moved 0.67% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.55%. Small-cap Russell...
The end of today's session brought a lot of turmoil to the markets after reports of possible changes to Japan's yield control program. In...
Intel (INTC.US) is one of the leading manufacturers of personal computer (PC) processors. It will report results after today's US session. Investors...
The USDJPY pair is losing sharply and going below the 140 barrier after NIKKEI's announcement about a possible modification of the yield curve control...
Wall Street gains, US100 leads with 1.4% rise Fed rate hike in line with expectations doesn't hold back the bulls Meta Platforms (META.US) results...
Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates the working gas in storage to be 2,987 billion cubic feet (Bcf). This figure indicates a net increase...
ECB will no longer pay interest on minimum reserves - banking sector shares drop after the decision Precious metals lose heavily...
Strong macro data from the United States and a conference by Christine Lagarde, who despite hawkish stance didn't rule out a pause at current levels...
Spotify stock dropped 20% off recent highs Company announce price hikes in over 50 countries Sell-off driven by 'sell-the-fact' attitude Strong...
Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank chair will comment on EBC 25 bp rate hike to 3,75% and situation in EMU economy. As for now Lagarde...
US, US GDP report for Q2. GDP growth (annualized). Actual: 2.4%. Expected: 1.8%. Previous: 2.0% PCE core. Actual: 3.8% QoQ. Expected:...
Social media giant Meta Platforms (META.US, formerly Facebook) today reported Q2 2023 results. The report beat analysts' expectations on both the revenue...