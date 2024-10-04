BREAKING: EUR ticks lower after ECB hikes rates by 25 bp!
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. Just as was the case with the FOMC decision yesterday, the...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Boeing (BA.US) is rallying 7% today after reporting results for Q2 2023 ahead of the Wall Street session today. Company reported an unexpected positive...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST. Market expectation pointed to decline...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) beat Wall Street's revenue and profit expectations and, like Pepsico, raised its full-year outlook. The company conveyed that it...
US new home sales data for June was released at 3:00 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a 725k, following 763k in May. However, actual reading turned...
Wall Street indices open mixed ahead of Fed decision FOMC almost certain to deliver 25 bp rat hike US100 with potential inverse head...
Shares of the iconic engine builder used primarily in aviation Rolls-Royce (RR.UK) are gaining 17% today as the company conveyed that it expects first-half...
It is worth noting that there was a situation in which WTI oil broke through the important 200-session average. Let's analyse a situation where such...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) traded 3% lower yesterday in the after-market session following the release of fiscal-Q4 2023 earnings (calendar Q2 2023). Results...
Uncertainty around central bank decisions and LVMH (MC.FR) results wears European markets down DAX descends to weekly lows Deutsche...
Social media giant Meta Plaforms (META.US, formerly Facebook) will report Q2 results after today's Wall Street session. Considering that the company's...