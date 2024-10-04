Chart of the day: USDJPY (20.07.2023)
Next Friday (July 28), we await the BoJ's interest rate decision. However, this event does not seem to surprise the market, as earlier this week,...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Quarterly earnings of: Johnson&Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Philip Morris, American Airlines Jobless claims report and CBRT decision...
Asia-Pacific indices traded lower during Thursday's trading session, despite positive news coming out of China. Japan's Nikkei lost close...
Wall Street benefits from the wave of high investor expectations regarding quarterly earnings season for companies. S&P 500 is up 0.25%...
Apple is making significant inroads in generative AI, having built its own language model (Ajax) and an internal chatbot ⚛ The tech giant is...
Goldman Sachs reported Q2 2023 earnings that fell short of expectations, the only miss among the six largest U.S. banks. Its earnings dropped to $1.07...
Wall Street open higher Goldman Sachs with the weak quarterly results Housing market in the US has shown signs of contraction On...
For the first time since 1960, we are dealing with a double strike in the film industry. Both writers and screenwriters are striking, which largely impacts...
US housing market data for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST, data came in lower than expected for both building permits and housing starts, suggesting...
Today, after the close of trading on Wall Street, we begin the Q2 2023 earnings season among the companies with the largest market capitalisation (the...
Markets in Europe maintain slightly better sentiment DE30 noticeably weaker against other benchmarks Europeans increasingly keen...
10:00 am BST - Eurozone, HICP inflation for June: Headline reading (y/y): Actual: 5,5% y/y. Expected 5.5% y/y; Previously 6.1% y/y Core...
UK inflation dynamics recorded their slowest pace of growth in over a year in June, triggering a sharp depreciation of the pound against other G10 currencies...
The shares of Kering (KER.FR), responsible for brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, are gaining more than 6.5% at the start of the...
Quarterly results for Tesla, Netlix and Goldman Sachs Eurozone HICP inflation data and oil inventory change data Today's macro...
CPI inflation for June (y/y): 7,9% y/y today. 8.2% y/y was expected. Previously: 8.7% y/y. Core CPI inflation for June (y/y): Currently 6,9% y/y. 7.1%...
Asia-Pacific indices traded at mixed levels during Wednesday's trading session, given the lingering uncertainty surrounding the Chinese economy....
1) US retail sales for June rise by just 0.2% m/m (0.5% m/m was expected), while core sales rise by 0.2% m/m (0.3% m/m was expected). 2) Industrial...
Gold is once again on an upward wave, driven by falling bond yields in the US and Europe. Today, we additionally learnt data from the US that shows a weakening...