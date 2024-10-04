Economic Calendar: Report from the University of Michigan ahead!
Focus on the University of Michigan Sentiment Report DAX CFD indices are trading slightly lower today Today's market day appears to be calmer...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly mixed today - Japanese Nikkei declined 1.0%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.3% higher, Kospi is up 1.4%, indices...
PPI matched the pace of deceleration of CPI in June. The inflation came out at 0.1% YoY which was significantly lower than 0.4% expected....
Mary Daly was interviewed on CNBC today and her statement matched the tone of recent speeches from Fed bankers. At the same time, her statement was slightly...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: Actual 49B (Forecast 50B, Previous 72B). Inventories still rise and stay significantly above the 5-year average which may be...
Viasat is an American communication company that provides its services using satellites. The company said that some unexpected event occurred during the...
DE30 getting closer to local highs PPI data from the US confirms inflationary direction after yesterday's CPI reading BASF (BAS.DE)...
Wall Street’s indices continue their rally after PPI decreased close to 0% Delta Airlines and Pepsico kicked off the earnings season with great...
Delta Air Lines shares are gaining 3.55% in the pre-market trading after the company reported its financial results for the Q2 2023, revealing the highest...
US, PPI inflation for June: Headline. Actual: 0.1% YoY. Expected: 0.4% YoY. Previous: 1.1% YoY Core. Actual: 2.4% YoY. Expected: 2.7%...
Minutes from the June ECB meeting did not surprise the market. ECB members agreed that a June hike was needed and expect another hike in July. Moreover,...
What to Expect from Wall Street's Earnings Season? 🔎 During the typically calm holiday period, the equity market is expected to deliver an...
Today's trading session is proving to be relatively good for companies in the luxury watch sector. This is because Omega manufacturer Swatch Group...
The pound breaks above the 1.3000 level after a better UK GDP reading (UK GDP (m/m) May: -0.1% (expected -0.3%; previously 0.2%)). The data may encourage...
SP500 at new highs this year, CFD contracts above 4500 points. Gains on Wall Street driven by lower macro readings. Will earnings season revise...
Producer Price Index (PPI) in the USA ECB Minutes from the June Meeting European indices to open higher in today's cash session European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today - Japanese Nikkei gained 1.25%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.7% higher, Kospi is up 1.0%, indices...
The US CPI rose by 0.2% in June 2023, following a 0.1% increase in May over the past 12 months, the overall index increased by 3.0%, which was mainly...
Zscaler (-8.0%), Palo Alto Networks (-7.0%), and Cloudflare (5.9%) shares dips following Microsoft's (+1.8%) announcement of their new security...