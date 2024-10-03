BREAKING: German GDP in line with expectations 🎯
07:00 AM BST, Germany - GfK German Consumer Climate for September: actual -22.0; previous -18.6; 07:00 AM BST, Germany - GDP...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Today's macro calendar is also light, similar to yesterday. No major macro reports are scheduled for today that could have a significant impact on...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are having a slightly positive session. The main benchmarks from China are gaining between 1.00-1.30%, Japan's...
The first session on European markets this week brought mixed sentiment among investors. Germany's DAX ended trading 0.06% lower, while France's...
The copper price hit its highest in a month amid expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed, which follows the dovish tone of Jerome Powell's remarks...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUD/NZD currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
The EUR/USD pair continued its upward trajectory last week. Dovish remarks from Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium further fueled these gains. The...
Wall Street in mixed mood at start of session PDD Holdings falls 23% on worse-than-expected quarterly results NASA puts pressure on...
- US, durable goods orders for July. Headline. Actual: +9.9% Mom. Expected: +5.0% MoM. Previous: -6.7% MoM Ex-transport. Actual: -0.2% MoM. Expected:...
Crude oil futures are gaining on Monday following the escalation of the Middle East conflict over the weekend and the announcement that Libya's eastern...
Discover Airlines, Lufthansa subsidiary carrier facing strikes Borussia Dortmund shares gain after victory against Eintracht Frankfurt at the start...
Ahead of us are key quarterly data from Nvidia, a company positioned for many like a leader in AI fever. In addition to incoming macro data, it is the...
Wall Street indices and gold rallied, while US dollar dropped on Friday after Fed Chair Powell signalled in his Jackson Hole speech that it is time to...
German IFO Institute released the latest set of its sentiment indices today at 9:00 pm BST. Data for August was expected to show a drop from 87 to 86 in...
European indices set for slightly lower opening German IFO data for August US durable goods orders report for July European index futures point...
Wall Street indices rallied on Friday after Fed Chair Powell said that it is time to adjust rates during his Jackson Hole speech S&P 500 gained...
European indices end the day in green. On the continent, Spain's IBEX35 and Italy's ITA40 grew the most, by over 1%. The Swiss index and German...
Uranium Crisis The global uranium market has captured investor attention after Kazatomprom, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer, announced...