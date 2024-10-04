⏫⏫ Silver gains over 4%
Although market sentiment regarding the reduction of rate hikes in the USA appears premature, there is a sense of euphoria. Just recently, 10-year yields...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Wall Street opens higher after lower than expected CPI in the US US500 futures on this year high above 4500 points Barkin from FED says that inflation...
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has raised its target for the overnight rate to 4.75%, in line with its ongoing policy of quantitative tightening. The bank's...
Today's trading session is likely to prove pivotal to the week's trading as a result of the scheduled CPI data reading from the US, the BoC's...
DE30 back above 16,000 barrier Markets extend rally after US CPI report KeyBanc analysts raise recommendation on Gerresheimer (GXI.DE)...
US, CPI inflation for June Headline (annual): 3.0% YoY vs 3.1% YoY expected (4.0% YoY previously) Headline (monthly): 0.2% MoM vs 0.3% MoM expected...
At 14:30, we will learn the CPI inflation reading for June in the US. Expectations indicate a significant decline, mainly due to a high base from last...
Asia-Pacific markets post slight gains Index futures in Europe and the US point to higher openings in these markets Investors'...
Asia-Pacific indices traded at mixed levels during Wednesday's trading session, weighed down by uncertainty stemming from today's release...
The ZEW reading from Germany was published before midday, falling to -14.7 from 8.5 points previously (-10 points had been expected), with the country's...
Crude oil is benefiting from good market sentiment. WTI (OIL.WTI) and Brent (OIL) prices are posting close to 2% gains today following news yesterday afternoon...
The new trading week on Wall Street promises to be really interesting. As early as tomorrow, investors will learn the CPI inflation reading from the US,...
A federal judge in San Francisco has denied the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) request for a preliminary injunction to stop Microsoft (MSFT.US) from...
Although it will be one of the last companies to present its results, on August 8, The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) remains in the focus of our interest...
Wall Strret slightly up early in session FAANG under pressure over Nasdaq 100 rebalancing plans Zillow Group on wave of raised...
DE30 returns above the 15,800 point barrier ZEW data pointed to worse sentiment in Germany Fashion and industrial companies gain...
Oil: Oil is reacting with an increase to the news about support for the real estate market in China, which could potentially revive economic growth...
ZEW expectations for July: -14.7. Expected: -10; Previously: -8.5 Investors sentiment for July in Germany based on ZEW survey is much lower than expected....