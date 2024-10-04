US Open: Wall Street bulls take the stage!
Wall Street opens higher as PCE data reveals lowest inflation in over 2 years S&P 500 is up 1.0%, and Nasdaq Composite gains 1.1% Headline PCE...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Wall Street opens higher as PCE data reveals lowest inflation in over 2 years S&P 500 is up 1.0%, and Nasdaq Composite gains 1.1% Headline PCE...
The University of Michigan released the final consumer sentiment index for Junetoday at 3:00 pm BST. In June, UoM index rises to 64.4, surpassing...
The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC finds the recent filings for the creation of the first Bitcoin ETF to be inadequate. The SEC specifically...
Markets gain on wave of macro data releases LEG Immobilien increases forecasts for the full year This week's final trading session...
US, data pack for May. PCE price index y/y: 3.8% vs 3.8% exp. and 4.4% previously PCE price index m/m: 0.1% vs 0,1% exp and 0.4% previously Core...
The US dollar managed to recover a bulk of morning losses and is no longer the worst performing G10 currency. Greenback is now neither leader nor loser...
CPI inflation report for June for the whole euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. There was a feeling that reading may surprise to the upside after...
Two cryptocurrencies, LITECOIN and BITCOINCASH have been gaining vigorously recently and continued their gains today as Bitcoin tries to climb above $31,000....
Australian dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today as all commodity currencies catch a bid. AUD held onto gains even after Chinese PMI...
European indices set to open higher CPI inflation data from France and euro area Core PCE data for May scheduled release at 1:30 pm BST Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 0.45%, Dow Jones moved 0.80% higher and Russell 2000 gained over 1%. Nasdaq...
Before midday, we learned inflation data from Germany and Spain. CPI from Germany rose from 6.1% to 6.4% year-on-year, against a consensus reading...
The quotations of the GBPUSD currency pair have recently been moving in an upward trend. However, looking at the H4 interval, we observe a potential change...
The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) came out today at its highest levels in a fortnight. The broad-market appreciation of the world's reserve currency was...
One of the leading chipmakers in the US, Micron (MU.US) reported financial results yesterday that slightly beat expectations in terms of revenue, loss...
EIA natural gas storage report. Actual: + 76 bcf. Expected: +83 bcf. Previous: +95 bcf Source: xStation 5
Wall Street mixed at start of session, Russell 2000 gains strongly Brainard expects a return to inflation target by election time Fed's...
The largest U.S. manufacturer of athletic footwear and apparel, Nike (NKE.US) will report its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 after today...
Germany, CPI for June YoY: 6.4% YoY vs 6.1 YoY expected (6.3% YoY previously) MoM: 0.3% MoM vs -0.1% MoM expected (0.2% MoM prior) The marginally...