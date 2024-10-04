GOLD tests $1,900❗
Revision of the US GDP data for Q1 2023 was expected to be a non-event as it was the third release of the data and was not expected to show any major deviations....
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
The DAX-Future / DE30 is showing signs of recovery this week. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The strong support zone between 15,816...
However, actual data showed quite a big upward revision to the GDP data with growth in Q1 2023 coming in at 2.0%, up from 1.4% in the second release. Core...
DE30 awaits CPI report from Germany UBS reinforces sentiment around Bilfinger (GBF.DE) E.ON shares (EOAN.DE) to buy at...
US semiconductor stocks dropped on reports of tougher export restrictions to China AMD and Nvidia among exposed stocks Impact on AMD's business...
The US dollar has been trading higher since the release of solid US housing market data and the Conference Board consumer confidence report on Tuesday....
Riksbank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 8:30 am BST. Swedish central bank decided on a 25 basis point rate hike, in-line with market...
Spanish CPI report for June was released today at 8:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline measure from 3.2 to 1.7% YoY. However,...
European indices set for flat opening Flash CPI data for June from Germany and Spain Riskbank expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike European...
US indices traded mixed yesterday - Dow Jones dropped 0.22%, S&P 500 moved 0.04% lower, Nasdaq gained 0.27% and Russell 2000 jumped almost 0.5% Indices...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 drops 0.2%, Dow Jones declines 0.4%, Nasdaq gains 0.1% and Russell 2000 adds 0.2% European...
US natural gas prices have been trading upwards recently. Taking a look at H4 interval, we can see that the latest upward impulse was launched at the beginning...
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8632 Take...
US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. US currency continued the upward move launched yesterday after release of solid housing market...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market expected builds in oil...
Monetary policy panel at ECB central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal began at 3:40 pm BST. Event was watched closely as it was attended by heads of European...
Wall Street opens slightly lower Semiconductor shares drop after WSJ report General Mills drops after fiscal-Q4 2023 earnings Wall...
Micron Technology (MU.US) one of the leading semiconductor manufacturers in the US will release its results after the close of the Wall Street session....
DE30 returns above the 16,000 point barrier UBS supports sentiment around Deutsche Post Goldman Sachs strengthens oversold Siemens...