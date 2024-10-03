3 markets to watch next week (23.08.2024)
Fed's Jackson Hole symposium has ended already and now investors have to once again focus on hard macroeconomic data. Among key releases next week...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Today is one of the most important events in recent weeks - the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak....
Wall Street in green at the start of the session US100 remains above an important resistance point Workday surges after results, Ross Stores...
Canadian retail sales report for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show month-over-month declines in both headline and core...
Peloton's shares are experiencing a 2,6% decline in premarket trading, following an impressive 35% surge yesterday. This comes after the company reported...
European indices gain at the end of the week Powell's speech at 3:00 p.m. BST in the investors' spotlight Delivery Hero leads gains on...
Japanese yen is the best performing G10 currency today, with USDJPY pulling back below the 146.00 mark. This comes after BoJ Governor Ueda took part in...
Co dalej z notowaniami Ethereum, czy dojdzie do wybicia z konsolidacji?
European indices set for flat opening Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole symposium Canadian retail sales data, US new home sales report European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.89%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% lower, Nasdaq slumped 1.67% and small-cap...
European indexes recorded a mixed session today. They mostly remained suspended around the previous session's closing prices. On the European map,...
Zoom reported stronger-than-expected results for 2Q24. In response to the company's report, the stock shot up more than 12%, approaching its highest...
On the eve of Powell's speech, U.S. indices record a downward correction. The S&P 500 is down 0.6%, the Nasdaq 100 is losing more than 1%, and...
Precious metals contracts are sharply declining during today's session. Quotations are not helped by a strengthening dollar, which is gaining today...
U.S.-based natural gas contracts are losing more than 6% today after weekly EIA data indicated a larger build in crude inventories than expected. The weekly...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of the session US100 remains above an important resistance point Peloton results, Advance Auto Parts...
US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Aug P: 48.0 (est 49.5; prev 49.6) - S&P Global Services PMI Aug P: 55.2 (est 54.0; prev 55.0) - S&P Global...
- US, initial jobless claims. Actual: 232k. Expected: 230k. Previous: 227k Although the EURUSD pair lost value briefly after the reading, the magnitude...