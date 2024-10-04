Economic calendar: It's PMI day!
European indices set for lower opening Flash PMIs for June from Europe and the United States GBP ticks higher after retail sales beat European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
European indices set for lower opening Flash PMIs for June from Europe and the United States GBP ticks higher after retail sales beat European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Nasdaq rallied 0.95%, Dow Jones finished flat and Russell 2000 declined...
Wall Street indices swung during the cash session today. Main US benchmarks launched the session lower, gained later on but has given big part of...
Fed Chair Powell repeated a few times during his testimony before the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs that he thinks two more...
Danske issued a recommendation for GBPCHF currency pair. Danske recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Bitcoin is pulling back today and making a move back below the $30,000 mark. Drop comes after cryptocurrency custodian BitGo informed that it has terminated...
From a fundamental point of view, DOE report released earlier today should be positive for oil prices. Inventories dropped by more than 3 million barrels,...
Fed Chair Powell appeared on Capitol Hill today for the second day of his congressional semiannual testimonies. Powell testified before the US Senate banking...
The US Department of Energy released an official weekly report on US oil and oil derivative inventories at 4:00 pm BST today. Report came a day later than...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an...
US existing home sales data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Data was on watch after building permits and housing starts data released earlier...
Wall Street open lower, threatens to extend downbeat streak for fourth day Powell to testify before US Senate committee today Root...
DE30 makes up for most of the early session declines Covestro rejects Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's takeover bid European benchmarks...
Consulting firm Accenture (ACN.US) reported preliminary results for the current quarter and forecasts for the rest of the year that fell short of expectations...
The latest weekly report on US jobless claims was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a slightly lower initial jobless claims than...
The DAX future / DE30 has given back all the gains from last week. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The psychologically significant level of 16,000...
Turkish Weekly Repo Rate (CBRT). Turkish lira weakened after smaller than expected rate hike by. USDTRY is near all-time-highs again. Now:...
The Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. All economists polled by Bloomberg expected BoE to deliver a 25...
Britain's main benchmark UK100 is the weakest European index today, losing more than 1%. The upcoming - likely hawkish - decision by the Bank of England...