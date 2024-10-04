BREAKING: Norges Bank with higher, 50 bp rate hike! EURNOK falls
Norwegian Key Policy Rate decision came in 11:00 BST. Norges Bank unexpectedly increased interest rates to 3,75% level by 50 bp rate hike from previously...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Norwegian Key Policy Rate decision came in 11:00 BST. Norges Bank unexpectedly increased interest rates to 3,75% level by 50 bp rate hike from previously...
Switzerland central bank (SNB) decision came in line with market expectations - the 25 bp rate hike. After decision CHF weakened to EUR - EURCHF is at...
Futures point to lower opening of European session Markets await SNB and Bank of England One step closer to CBRT radical move Market...
U.S. indexes failed to recover yesterday and closed the session lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.5%, the Dow Jones lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq closed...
Wednesday's session brought a deepening correction in the stock market, with major European stock indices ending the trading session lower. The...
Bitcoin has surged above $30,000 for the first time since April, driven by optimism surrounding the introduction of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)...
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS.US) has performed the first successful static test of the Zeus 1 rocket engine at the Aerojet Rocketdyne...
Shares of dental and veterinary company Patterson (PDCO.US) are trading on a rally today as the company beat analysts' forecasts and reported a net...
Wall Street trades slightly lower on the opening Investors eagerly await the results of Powell's testimony FedEx declined due to lower-than-expected...
Euphoria in the stock market fueled by AI technology and the prospect of an imminent end to interest rate hikes in the US has caused investor capital to...
FedEx reported mixed results for fiscal-Q4 2023 Company disappointed with fiscal-2024 forecasts as pandemic boom fades FedEx sees challenging demand...
Text of Powell's semiannual congressional testimony was released today at 1:30 pm BST, an hour and a half before his appearance before the US House...
Canada retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on the markets....
One of the oldest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoincash is trading at a dynamic high today, with its price settling after approaching a key resistance zone. In...
Europe in uncertainty amid continued sell-offs in Asia Ifo revises downward its GDP forecasts and expects a more severe recession FedEx...
Wheat prices are trading around 2% higher today and over 12% higher over the course of a week. There are two main stories at play that are driving grain...
The UK inflation report for May released this morning turned out to be a hawkish surprise. Headline CPI stayed unchanged at 8.7% YoY while the market expected...
The cryptocurrency market has had some really good days. Fear over the Binance exchange and regulations has given way to positive sentiment due to the...
European indices set for flat opening GBP gains after UK CPI report Powell to appear in Congress for semiannual testimony European index futures...