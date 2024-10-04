Nikkei loses most among indices. JAP225 1,5% lower
After the huge rally of recent weeks, contracts on the Nikkei (JAP225) have re-entered a correction and are losing almost 1.5% today. The mood in Asian...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
German giant Airbus (AIR.DE) has received a record order for 500 jets from IndiGo, India's largest airline. The company will supply A320 aircraft -...
This Monday is being marked by corrections in most assets that experienced significant appreciation last week. Regarding EUR/USD, the euro is beginning...
Industrial metals are not having a successful session today, but among aluminum, copper and nickel, zinc (ZINC) contracts are seeing the biggest declines,...
The cryptocurrency market has managed to recover some of the losses of the past few days, but it is still difficult to talk about a significant rebound....
USDTRY trades at extremely high levels, although it is expected that CBRT may decide on an extreme rate hike when it decides on rates this Thursday (12:00...
Dax tests recently broken ATH! Sell-offs on Chinese tech companies fuel declines in Europe Sartorius shares sink after...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
EURUSD is pulling back today, following a steep rally that took place last week. Last week's advance was driven by ECB rate hike on Thursday. ECB President...
MUFG issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
As the US State Department doses, Secretary Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at 4:30 pm local time (09:30 am BST). In view of...
The Australian dollar is one of the worst performing G10 currencies at the beginning of a new week. While there was no major news coming out from Australia...
European indices set for lower opening US traders off to observe a holiday Rate decisions from BoE, SNB and Norges Bank later this week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the first trading session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1.2%, Kospi traded 0.9% lower, Nifty 50 declined...
The last trading session of the week saw rallies in European stock market benchmarks. Germany's DAX booked nearly 0.4% gains today and remained...
Wheat is the strongest gainer among agricultural commodities today. There are at least several reasons for the increases. Analysts are not convinced that,...
The Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings are over, but June's marathon of central bank decisions isn't over yet! Next week, on Thursday, investors will have...
Sub-orbital travel company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is set to begin commercial services later this month, after 19 years in business - a series of ups...