US Open: Mixed Wall Street moods. Nvidia near ATH after Morgan Stanley remarks 📈
The major U.S. indices started the session in mixed moods but the University of Michigan data reading supported the bulls. However the last Friday...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
The major U.S. indices started the session in mixed moods but the University of Michigan data reading supported the bulls. However the last Friday...
16:00 US, University of Michigan data: Consumer Sentiment: Current: 63.9. expected 60.2, previously 59.2 Expectations Index: Currently: 61.3; expected:...
Adobe shares are up by 4.55% today to $512 after the company reported record revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, reaching $4.82...
The prospect of further policy tightening by the ECB does not deter bulls The mood in Europe is supported by the strength of both U.S. and Asian indices,...
Dax on a new ATH! Investors react to possible spike in volatility due to the "day of the three witches" RBC analysts comment...
Netherlands (16.06.2023): Binance has stopped its operations in the Netherlands after failing to secure a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license....
Christopher J. Waller of the Fed commented today on the US monetary policy situation. From Waller's overall message, one can infer that there will...
EUR jumped in the early afternoon following comments from Pierre Wunsch, chief of Belgian central bank and ECB member. Wunsch said that ECB rate hikes...
The Nasdaq 100 index (US100) closed at its highest level in 14 months, with a gain of over 1%. Recent rally is fueled by AI boom and easing CPI data Nasdaq...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's trading with gains: S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by 1.2%, Dow Jones up by 1.3%, and Russell 2000 up by 0.8%. Asia-Pacific...
European indices are opening higher University of Michigan data: Consumer sentiment and inflation expectations HICP inflation for the Eurozone After...
Today, investors learned a lot about key data from the US economy. Overall, the data came mixed, with slight slowdowns visible in some sectors/regions...
Natural gas prices are gaining as the EIA inventory reading indicated 84 bcf versus 94 bcf expected and 104 bcf Additionally, gains are supported...
The manufacturing sector in the United States presented a mixed picture in June 2023, according to the latest Empire State Manufacturing Index and Philadelphia...
Norway's Opera (OPRA.US) is a company that offers web browsers for PCs and mobile devices. Its shares have risen nearly 600% since the bottom in October...
Wall Street is to open higher today Jobless Claims data rises more than expected ECB hikes rates by 25 bp and suggests it is far from the end of...
US industrial production in May: -0.2% m/m. Expected: 0.05% m/m. Previously: +0.5% m/m US capacity utilization (m/m) in May: 79.6% Expected: 79.7%;...
The ECB has decided to raise rates by 25 basis points today. Christine Lagarde, the head of the ECB, is speaking: Inflation has been decreasing...
Bunge agreed to purchase Viterra Transaction finance with 75% in stock and 25% in cash Bunge to repurchase own shares worth $2 billion Merger...