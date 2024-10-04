BREAKING: USD dips after retail sales data
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST today, the final piece of top-tier US data scheduled for this week. However, as the FOMC meeting...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST today, the final piece of top-tier US data scheduled for this week. However, as the FOMC meeting...
US jobless claims came higher than analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 262K. Expected 250k. Previous 261k. The number of initial...
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. Market expected the ECB to deliver the second 25 basis point...
Dax drops in the wake of yesterday's FOMC decision Attention now turns to the ECB Deutsche Bank forecasts decline in earnings...
Euro is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. The ECB is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST and markets...
The mood of the cryptocurrency market is weak today, with Bitcoin starting to fall after yesterday's Fed decision and slipping from the $26,000 level...
Economic data published today from China confirmed that the country's economic rebound has lost momentum. After several 'small' nods from the...
USDJPY is on the move today with Japanese yen being the worst performing G10 currency while US dollar is one of the top performers. USDJPY is up almost...
European indices set for flat opening ECB expected to deliver a 25 bp rate hike US retail sales data and regional indices due in the early afternoon European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.08%, Nasdaq moved 0.39% higher while Dow Jones dropped 0.68%. Small-cap...
Wall Street indices had a volatile session, dropping after FOMC decision and recovering during Powell's presser. Dow Jones trades 0.7% lower,...
FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged at 5.00-5.25% at today's meeting. This was the first time in 15 months when Fed decided to keep rates unchanged....
FOMC decided to keep rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations. However, new set of economic projections pointed to a higher...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. There was no surprise - rates were held unchanged with Fed Funds rate remaining...
IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.6826 Take...
FOMC will announce its next monetary policy decision in around an hour, at 7:00 pm BST. Market is expecting the Fed to keep rates unchanged at a meeting...
HSBC issued a recommendation for EURCHF currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares reacted positively to news of the opening of the first Netflix Bites restaurant, in Los Angeles. Investors see food services as...
Shares of US health insurers are pulling back today. Comments made yesterday by John Rex, CFO of Unitedhealth (UNH.US), can be named as a reason behind...