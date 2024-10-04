Crypto news: Binancecoin at levels from December sell-off 📉 Huge exchange outflows
Cryptocurrencies have failed to erase the sell-off of recent days and are trading under pressure - amid fears of market regulation. Cryptocurrency companies...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Oil is taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) are trading around 1.5% lower at press time. Recent OPEC actions and...
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8590 Take...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Fed, ECB and BoJ rate decisions this week US CPI and retail sales, Chinese monthly activity data...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today. Nikkei gained 0.6%, Nifty 50 added 0.2% while Kospi traded 0.5% lower. Indices from China traded...
The end of the week on European stock markets was marked by mixed sentiment. The German DAX, the British FTSE and the French CAC40 all lost on a...
Palladium prices have been falling for quite some time - the main reason being an expected oversupply of the metal next year. One of the world's largest...
Wall Street indices have stemmed the dynamic downward wave from the start of today's session and the major indices are now trading close to yesterday's...
Next week will start relatively quietly, as no significant macroeconomic data is scheduled for publication. However, investors await Tuesday's US CPI...
BigTech stocks: Apple (AAPL.US), Alphabet (GOOGL.US), Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Amazon (AMZN.US) all rally today Shares of semiconductor...
Satellite imaging company Planet Labs (PL.US) is under downward pressure today as it missed revenue and profit forecasts for the first quarter of the year....
Wall Street gains early in the session Quotations are supported by good sentiment around Tesla and Netlix Citi puts pressure on Target...
Tesla shares gained 5.0% in a prematet move after Tesla’s Supercharger network adoption. General Motors (GM) and Ford have joined...
Canada - Labor market report for May Capacity utilization for Q1: Actual: 81,9%. Prior 81.7% Average hourly wages permanent employee yy for...
Dax holds in weekly consolidation zone Canadian labor market data at 13:30 BST HSBC recommendation plunges Shop Apotheke shares Chemical...
Macro data from China are being watched with great investors attention because they may affect market fears of recession. The upward economic...
After a two-day decline from a 33-year peak, Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Friday. The Nikkei index surged 1.61% to 32,149.76 by midday,...
European indices are opening slightly lower Final CPI data for May - reporting period has begun CPI data from China in line with expectations After...