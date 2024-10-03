EURUSD muted after EBC minutes 📃
ECB Rate Expectations: Expectations regarding the ECB policy rates remained largely unchanged, although there was some adjustment following the U.S. CPI...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
European indices gain in the first half of Thursday's session ECB minutes indicate possible rate cut at September meeting Bavarian Nordic...
Refinitiv has issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Refinitiv recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
GOLD quotes have been moving in an upward trend for quite some time. Looking at the D1 interval, the price has established new maximums this week. However,...
More and more signs suggest that Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates at September meeting. Inflation has almost fallen back to the Fed's target,...
Flash PMI indices for August from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Data was expected to show manufacturing...
European indices set to open little changed Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States ECB minutes, US jobless claims data European index...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, following big revision to annual payrolls data and dovish FOMC minutes S&P 500 gained...
Wall Street indices trade higher today - S&P 500 gains 0.4%, Nasdaq trades 0.5% higher and small-cap Russell 2000 rallies 1%. Dow Jones is a laggard...
FOMC minutes from the July meeting were released today at 7:00 pm BST. Markets were hoping for some dovish hints - July's meeting message was overall...
WTI crude oil (OIL.WTI) is falling below the important support level at $72.50 per barrel today, testing recent local lows from early August. At the same...
EURUSD continues to move higher amid rising expectations of an imminent launch of Fed's easing cycle. Revised non-farm payroll data released today...
Federal Reserve will release FOMC minutes from its July meeting today at 7:00 pm BST. However, market attention is primarily focused on today's revision...
US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) was scheduled to release preliminary annual revision to payrolls data at 3:00 pm BST. However, the release was delayed...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a big decline...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 attempts to climb back above 2,165 pts resistance FOMC minutes scheduled for 7:00 pm BST Target surges...
Intel, once an undisputed technological leader, stands today at a crucial crossroads in its history. From dominating the PC and server processor market...
European gains slightly ahead of FOMC Minutes China's Ministry of Commerce launched an anti-subsidy investigation into dairy products imported...
