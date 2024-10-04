Daily Summary: a rate hike still on the table?
• Expectations for an interest rate hike by the Fed, primarily in July, have been growing, with the pricing reaching 25 basis points, driven by strong...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
• Expectations for an interest rate hike by the Fed, primarily in July, have been growing, with the pricing reaching 25 basis points, driven by strong...
Despite the resolution of the U.S. debt limit impasse, Fitch Ratings continues to have a negative watch on the U.S. rating. While the agreement to suspend...
Strong job growth in the US for May means that a rate hike by the Fed during the next two meetings is still on the table. Currently, the market is pricing...
Sportswear and footwear manufacturer Under Armour (UA.US) is extending yesterday's share price gains in pre-market Wall Street trading. Markets are...
Wall Street is set to open higher on the last day of the week Mixed sentiment after contrary signals from labor market data MongoDB shares rally...
As the price of a barrel of oil near multi-month lows, Warren Buffett did not stop buying shares in Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US), a US oil&gas company. Between...
DAX extends dynamic upward wave NFP does not change stock market sentiment Lulumenon results support Adidas (ADS.DE) and Puma (PUM.DE)...
US, NFP report for May Non-farm payrolls: 339k vs 190k expected (253k previously) Unemployment rate: 3.7% vs 3.5% expected (3.4% previously) Wage...
IFR Research issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Nasdaq has gained over 30% since the beginning of the year, despite the Fed's tightening cycle and record-high financing costs. The race is led by...
NFP report for May is a key macro release of the day. US jobs data, scheduled for release at 1:30 pm BST today, is expected to show a 190k increase in...
China is considering a new real estate support package to boost the economy, Bloomberg reported. Regulators are considering lowering down payments in some...
Danske Research issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. Institution recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
US indices launched this week's trading on the back foot and moved lower on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, tides turned yesterday as it became more...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. Bank recommend taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
European indices set to open higher NFP report for May in the spotlight US Senate approves debt ceiling bill European index...
US indices finished the first trading session of a new month with decent gains. S&P 500 gained 0.99%, Dow Jones moved 0.47% higher while Nasdaq...
Wall Street is gaining following positive ADP and JOLTS data, indicating a strong job market. The US500 is up nearly 1.0%, approaching 4230 points,...
Wall Street extends bullish momentum despite weaker macro data US labor market remains strong C3.ai plummets after new revenue forecasts The House...